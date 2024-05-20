74°F
Is this closed Japanese restaurant on the Strip turning into an Italian disco?

A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Ja ...
A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Ja ...
A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the speakeasy at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi ...
A rendering of the speakeasy at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the bar and lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacin ...
A rendering of the bar and lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the food concept at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing ...
A rendering of the food concept at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the terrace at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi J ...
A rendering of the terrace at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Japanese restaurant in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 7:45 am
 

Koi, the sushi and Japanese fusion restaurant in Planet Hollywood Resort that closed in January, is undergoing a remodel with a project value of at least $7.8 million, according to Clark County Building Department records.

Koi is being replaced by something with the working name of Macelleria Disco, according to a person with knowledge of the project who is not authorized to speak publicly. Renderings obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show the name Macelleria Disco in a space that encompasses a bar and lounge, a speakeasy, a terrace and a food area.

Macelleria means butcher shop in Italian. The person with knowledge of the project did not say the name or the renderings were final, and both often change when restaurants are remodeled into new concepts. Of note, Eataly in Park MGM contains La Macelleria Butcher & Kitchen.

The original Koi opened in Los Angeles in 2001. A second restaurant debuted in 2005 in New York City. Koi Las Vegas launched in 2007. Planet Hollywood is part of the Caesars Entertainment portfolio. The Review-Journal has asked a representative for Caesars to comment on the project.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

