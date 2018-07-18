Who needs a bottle? Clique Hospitality Intoxicologist Eric Hobbie said Jeanie in a Barrel was inspired by his 4-year-old daughter, Audrianna, who was intrigued by some 1-liter barrels he was experimenting with and tried to conjure up a genie. The cocktail is a combination of Espolon Blanco Tequila, Aperol, Cynar, Grand Marnier and grapefruit bitters, aged in a barrel for 30 days. Then it’s stirred and poured over a house-made black salt sphere of volcanic sea salt diluted with water, and garnished with edible flowers on a dehydrated blood-orange wheel. It’s $16 and will be available on National Tequila Day, which is Tuesday, and for a limited time thereafter at Camden Cocktail Lounge at the Palms.
It takes 30 days to conjure up this tequila cocktail
For National Tequila Day July 24, head to Camden Cocktail Lounge at the Palms for a Jeanie in a Barrel.