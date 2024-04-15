Italian restaurant to open in West Henderson apartment community

Among the dishes: vegetarian bolognese, braised short rib with polenta and a pizza with three cured Italian meats.

A rendering of the terrace at Lexie's Bistro set to open in May 2024 in Henderson. (Lexie's Bistro)

A rendering of the dining room at Lexie's Bistro set to open in May 2024 in Henderson. (Lexie's Bistro)

It’s always handy to have a restaurant next door.

Lexie’s Bistro, an Italian-American spot, is planned to open in May at the Ilumina on Raiders Way community in west Henderson.

The restaurant draws on some serious professional provenance, with executive chef David Jones formerly of Jean-Georges Steakhouse at Aria and Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio, and chef de cuisine David Doyle formerly of Prime Steakhouse and Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand.

The menu harnesses local produce, sustainable seafood, Prime grass-fed beef and imported Italian goods, according to an announcement from the restaurant.

Among the featured dishes: shrimp ceviche carpaccio; prosciutto, capicola and soppressata pizza; wild mushroom and ricotta “bolognese”; a B’s smash burger with smash sauce; and braised short rib with polenta, carrots and pearl onions. The beverage program incorporates beer, wine, and craft cocktails brightened with herbs from the on-site garden.

Lexie’s also offers gaming, a private dining room called Lexie’s Hideaway, garden seating, fire pits and a 1,900-square-foot terrace with pool views. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 3610 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson. Visit lexiesbistro.com.

