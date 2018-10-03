Jarred chestnuts in demand in Las Vegas, months before the holidays

The holidays may be months away, but the hunt for chestnuts is on.

fresh chestnuts in sack bag on the old wooden table

The holidays are rapidly approaching — which means seasonal ingredients will start appearing in local stores, such as the jarred or vacuum-packed chestnuts sought by Karen Kevick.

Vicky Rivela said she has found “terrific and reasonably priced” jarred chestnuts at Cost Plus World Market at 3890 Blue Diamond Road shortly after Halloween (there’s another Cost Plus at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd.). She also has found the jars at Williams-Sonoma, and vacuum-packed chestnuts at Trader Joe’s, between Halloween and Christmas. (Rivela added that she thinks the ones in the jars have more flavor.) Until then, David McShane said he recently saw them in jars at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

Another Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open today at 7375 S. Rainbow Blvd., at Warm Springs Road. The first 200 shoppers (the line is expected to start at 6 a.m.) will get 20 percent off their initial total purchase, and there will be other promotions as well.

More reader requests

Larry Hrynchuk is looking for a local source for dry-curd cottage cheese.

William Isaac is looking for Bubble Up pop, which he used to get at Cost Plus World Market, and Planters Peanut Bars, which he used to get at CVS.

Susann Reisinger is looking for Nathan’s frozen french fries, which she used to get at Albertsons.

Robert Johnson is looking for an orange-pineapple-flavored soft drink called Cactus Cooler.

And Megan Hubble is looking for French’s On the Go Tomato Ketchup, a 9.6-ounce box of 30 single-serve ketchup packets, which she used to get at Walmart Supercenter, and Hershey’s Spreads in plain chocolate flavor.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.