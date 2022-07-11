Jazz bistro to open in downtown Las Vegas
It’s a classic pairing: hot dishes and cool tunes, with a larger-than-life Las Vegas icon thrown into the mix.
Vic’s Italian Jazz Bistro is set to open early this fall in Symphony Park, according to a Monday news release. It will host performances by top jazz artists, acoustic singer-songwriters and Las Vegas Academy jazz students, backed by a menu of Italian classics and modern dishes with offerings such as pastas, flatbreads and small bites.
With a capacity of over 300, Vic’s will span 8,560 square feet and feature a full-service bar, plenty of room for socializing and live entertainment, and a 14-seat private dining room just off the main floor.
Overseeing the establishment will be a 20-foot replica of legendary neon cowboy Vegas Vic that hangs over the entrance.