Jinya Ramen Bar to open in Henderson next year

California-based Jinya Ramen Bar is scheduled to open its third Southern Nevada location next year in Henderson.

The franchisee is a multi-unit operator with other brands, the company said in a press release. The new Jinya, which will be at 10740 S. Eastern Ave., between Sunridge Heights Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway, is expected to open in the first half of 2020.

Jinya’s menu is decidedly “ramen-centric” with five kinds of broth, hand-made noodles and more than 25 toppings. The 13 signature bowls include spicy chicken, tonkotsu black and spicy creamy vegan. Tapas-style dishes include the Jinya Bun, which is stuffed with pork chashu (braised pork belly), cucumber and baby greens with bun sauce and Kewpie mayonnaise, plus edamame, pork gyoza, Brussels sprouts tempura, caramelized cauliflower and more.

The name “Jinya” stems from the traditional Japanese gathering place where villagers would meet with the samurai.

The other Southern Nevada locations are at 4860 W. Flamingo Road near South Decatur Boulevard and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., just north of Warm Springs Road.

