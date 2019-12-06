José Andrés’ Jaleo wants you to try sherry

Cosmopolitan restaurant hosts lunch to spread the word: It’s not the full tapas experience without sherry.

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers a wide selection of sherry to sample with tapas. (Al Mancini)

The menu from Jaleo's sherry pairing lunch. (Al Mancini)

Jaleo sommelier Mario Luma prepares to pour some sherry at the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini)

Pasamontes manchego served at a lunch at Jaleo, which highlighted sherry. (Al Mancini)

Pan con tomate is one of the tapas served at Spanish restaurant Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Gazpacho temporal is on the menu at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Endibias at Jaleo (Al Mancini)

Croquetas de pollo served at José Andrés' tapas restaurant Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Patatas bravas is served at Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini)

Espinacas a la Catalina is served at Spanish tapas restaurant Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

A sampling of sherries offered at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Arroz de veduras de temporado at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Butiffara asada at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Pollo al ajillo served at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Rey silo blanco on the menu at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

Four styles of sherry to accompany lunch at Jaleo. (Al Mancini)

The team at Jaleo is on a mission to get you to try sherry.

Sommelier Mario Luna explains that the Spanish fortified wine is a key component of tapas. Unfortunately, he says, it’s the one most diners overlook.

“When you come into Jaleo, you’re (looking through) the eyes of chef José Andrés. And everyone learns about tapas when they come in. But Sherry is a foundation of tapas. Sherry, jamon, queso, pan con tomate — that’s the building blocks of tapas.”

The first three — ham, cheese and grilled bread with tomato, for those who don’t speak Spanish — are popular staples at his restaurant, but sadly, he says, many guests skip the sherry.

“So people (only) get to experience three-quarters of it.”

To get the word out, Luna hosted a luncheon Dec. 5 for invited guests, where he paired four different sherries with everything from the aforementioned items to chicken croquetas, patatas bravas, sautéed spinach and pork sausage.

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers between 17 and 20 varieties of sherry on its menu at any given time, priced between $11 and $18 a glass, or $16 to about $1,000 a bottle. The restaurant also offers the spirit in two different flights, for those interested in sampling more than one.

