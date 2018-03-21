Kitchen at Atomic rolls out new brunch menu

Fresh off his win this weekend at the Back of the House Brawl , Justin Kingsley Hall has announced a weekend brunch menu at The Kitchen at Atomic , 927 Fremont St. Guests can choose from a la carte menu options like hot smoked trout, English pea hash, a roasted eggplant wrap and a tri-tip breakfast burrito washed down with mimosas, bloody marys or a selection of specialty cocktails, while listening to live jazz. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Higuera St. breakfast burrito with tri-tip, scrambled egg, salsa, potato, sour cream ($15) The Kitchen at Atomic

Hot smoked trout with chives, lemon, toast ($18) The Kitchen at Atomic

Irish breakfast with sunnyside egg, black sausage, pork belly, beans, toast ($18) The Kitchen at Atomic

Whiskey bread pudding with bourbon barrel syrup, seasonal fruit, honey whipped cream ($10) The Kitchen at Atomic

Noshing on Knights nights

Lagasse’s Stadium at Palazzo has rolled out a special Golden Knights menu to enjoy while watching the remaining games of the team’s inaugural season. It’s centered around a three-course “hat trick” prix fixe, with multiple options for each course, for $28. There’s also the Puck Drop appetizer of poutine-style tater tots with brown gravy, shredded beef brisket and pepperjack cheese, and the Slap Shot cocktail of banana liqueur, Bacardi pineapple, orange and pineapple juices and a float of Champagne and amaretto.

Pizza gurus ready for expo

Twelve-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani hosted a pre-party for the International Pizza Expo at his downtown Pizza Rock on Sunday that drew some of the top names in the pizza world. Among attendees were 10-time world champ Nino Coniglio, 2017 Caputo Cup champ Derek Sanchez, Jonathan Goldsmith of Chicago’s Spacca Napoli and New York City master Roberto Caporuscio. Gemignani used the event to roll out a Pizza Expo menu of five limited-edition pizzas that will be available only through Sunday.

Bar battle also a fundraiser

Some of the world’s top bartenders, including representatives of Seoul, Paris and the Caribbean, will battle it out in Bar Mania IV at Herbs & Rye on Sunday. The event, which will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s fight against childhood cancer, serves as a sort of unofficial pre-party for next week’s Nightclub & Bar Show. Bar Mania kicks off at 7 p.m., and will probably stretch well into the evening.

Sightings

Pawn Stars’ Chumlee and a group of friends enjoying a pair of sea bass dishes, among other things, at Lotus of Siam on Sunday.

