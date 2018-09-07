LA chef Roy Choi offers early peek at Las Vegas Strip restaurant

Los Angeles chef Roy Choi, who gained fame as the creator of the Korean taco truck, has revealed a first look at his Best Friend restaurant that’s scheduled to open at Park MGM in December.
“Best Friend is a remixed and remastered collection of the evolution of our Los Angeles — its food, its music, its culture,” Choi said in a statement. “It is the only place to sink your teeth into all the flavors from kogi-to-commissary and everything in between, along with fresh new ideas I’ve been cooking up for years. It’s Koreatown in a capsule — a portal to the streets of L.A., but also rooted in what makes Las Vegas … Vegas.”
The restaurant will have a colorful entrance area modeled after a traditional liquor store and a dining room decorated in neutrals and earth colors.
