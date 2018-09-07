LA chef Roy Choi offers early peek at Las Vegas Strip restaurant

Los Angeles chef Roy Choi, who gained fame as the creator of the Korean taco truck, has revealed a first look at his BestFriend restaurant that’s scheduled to open at Park MGM in December.

The entrance to Roy Choi's Best Friend restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

The interior of Roy Choi's Best Friend restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

Chef Roy Choi (MGM Resorts International)

Los Angeles chef Roy Choi, who gained fame as the creator of the Korean taco truck, has revealed a first look at his Best Friend restaurant that’s scheduled to open at Park MGM in December.

“Best Friend is a remixed and remastered collection of the evolution of our Los Angeles — its food, its music, its culture,” Choi said in a statement. “It is the only place to sink your teeth into all the flavors from kogi-to-commissary and everything in between, along with fresh new ideas I’ve been cooking up for years. It’s Koreatown in a capsule — a portal to the streets of L.A., but also rooted in what makes Las Vegas … Vegas.”

The restaurant will have a colorful entrance area modeled after a traditional liquor store and a dining room decorated in neutrals and earth colors.

