Food

Las Vegas’ 1st Zippy’s announces opening date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 10:33 am
 
The future Zippy’s restaurant is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badura Avenue and M ...
The future Zippy’s restaurant is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badura Avenue and Montessori Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zippy's is opening its first location outside Hawaii on Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Zippy's)
Zippy's is opening its first location outside Hawaii on Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Zippy's)
Zippy's is opening its first location outside Hawaii on Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Zippy's)
Zippy's is opening its first location outside Hawaii on Oct. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Zippy's)
The inside of the future Zippy’s restaurant is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badur ...
The inside of the future Zippy’s restaurant is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badura Avenue and Montessori Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The future dining area inside of Zippy’s is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badura A ...
The future dining area inside of Zippy’s is seen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Badura Avenue and Montessori Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After years of anticipation by local fans, Zippy’s is finally opening in Las Vegas.

The beloved restaurant and bakery, a Hawaiian institution, is opening at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 10 at 7095 Badura Ave., the company announced. The Vegas Zippy’s will be the first one to open outside Hawaii.

“Zippy’s is excited to begin serving the people of Las Vegas on October 10th. We know that many of our fans have been waiting patiently,” CEO Jason Higa said.

“My father, Francis, and my uncle, Charlie, started Zippy’s nearly 57 years ago. As a long-time family business, generations of families in Hawaii have dined and worked in our restaurants. Now, we are proud to bring that same sense of ’ohana (family) to the people of Las Vegas.”

The restaurant is also hiring for kitchen, front-of-house and management positions.

For more information on Zippy’s hiring events and grand opening celebration, visit zippys.com/lasvegas or follow @zippys on Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X, formerly known as Twitter.

