45°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street ...
The construction site of the future Zippy's restaurant at Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A reader inquired: What’s the status of the Zippy’s location taking shape in southwest Las Vegas?

Almost exactly five years ago, the Review-Journal first announced the beloved chain of Hawaiian diners was planning to debut in Vegas its first mainland restaurant. The pandemic interrupted construction, which resumed in summer 2022, at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street.

A check Tuesday on the 7,000-square-foot restaurant, takeout spot and bakery showed construction well underway, with Tyvek wrap in place and windows installed on the soaring front elevation. Zippy’s, which has not yet returned a request for comment, said in a statement late last year that no opening date could be provided because of supply chain delays.

The statement also said the restaurant had begun hiring Vegas managers and training them in Hawaii.

In the meantime, absent a trip to the Aloha State, folks here in the Ninth Island will have to comfort themselves with Zippy’s saliva-generating social media images of saimin, fried ahi plates, a Korean tofu burger, chili with rice, malasadas and other ono kau kau.

The Higa brothers opened the first Zippy’s on King Street in Honolulu in 1966. Today, the group encompasses 22 restaurants across Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
2
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
3
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
4
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5
Marcel Reece, other executives no longer with Raiders
Marcel Reece, other executives no longer with Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
10 tips for cooking with plant-based meat
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

Thanks to improved taste and texture, it’s easier than ever to work alternative meat sources into meals.

More stories for you
James Beard-winning chef to open new wine bar at UnCommons
James Beard-winning chef to open new wine bar at UnCommons
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Strip resorts expect March to be a slam dunk with big events
Strip resorts expect March to be a slam dunk with big events
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
CARTOONS: Here’s a balloon that actually needs to be shot down
CARTOONS: Here’s a balloon that actually needs to be shot down