Las Vegas-area restaurants offer delivery to coronavirus shut-ins

Because health authorities are suggesting people shelter at home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, some restaurants offer delivery services.

Interior of Honey Salt. (Bill Milne)

In response to health authorities’ directives to limit personal contact in an effort to prevent community spread of the coronavirus, a number of restaurants in the Las Vegas area have added pickup and delivery services or meal packages. This list will be updated as offers are announced.

Chipotle, which has multiple locations across the valley, is offering free delivery from Sunday through the end of the month.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has three restaurants in Southern Nevada, is offering free delivery through April 30 and a contact-free delivery option for those who order delivery through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s app.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a family dinner for four, available for pickup or delivery for $85. The meatloaf dinner is savory monkey bread with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses and a pomodoro dipping sauce; Elizabeth’s Caesar with Tuscan kale, romaine, Parmesan cheese and torn croutons; Farm House Meatloaf with caramelized onions and tomato jam; mashed Yukon Gold potatoes; and broccolini with garlic oil and lemon. The roasted chicken dinner includes savory monkey bread; Grandma Rosie’s Turkey Meatballs; an organic free-range chicken with natural jus; mac ‘n cheese with kale, Anaheim peppers and breadcrumbs; and broccolini with garlic oil and lemon. Add a Brookie platter — chocolate-chip cookie meets fudge brownie — for $17. Visit honeysalt.com.

Shiraz Persian, Indian and Pakistani restaurant at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. is offering in-house delivery for free within a 5-mile radius and $10 elsewhere. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Visit shirazrestaurant.com or call 702-870-0860.

Beginning next week, Wolfgang Puck Players Locker at Downtown Summerlin will offer a new home and office delivery service, in addition to its existing “To Go” pick-up option. Details to come.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.