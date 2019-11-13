Las Vegas bakeries can help Ohio expat craving poppy seed rolls

Review-Journal readers also offer their compatriots a couple of online options for finding such old favorites.

For Abigail Aguilar, who’s looking for a poppy seed strudel or roll similar to those her mother used to get at a bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio, readers have several sources — and a couple are even local.

“She can find poppy seed roll as good as any found in Ohio at the German Bread Bakery,” emailed Melissa Brearey. “It’s loaded with poppy seed and glazed perfectly.” The bakery has locations at 2237 N. Rampart Blvd. and 9255 S. Eastern Ave. Laura Crowton recommended the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

A. Quinn and Margaret Horvath recommended Butter Maid Bakery in Youngstown, Ohio, at buttermaidbakery.com. And Richard Menart and Jerry and Judy Cvetkovic recommended Strawberry Hill Povitica at strawberryhill.com.

More on corned beef and cabbage: The Cvetkovics said Johnny Mac’s at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson serves it on Tuesdays, “and boy is it good.”

Reader requests

Jennifer Esposito is looking for a restaurant, preferably in the Summerlin area, that serves manicotti, “the real fresh kind made with crepes.”

Gloria Shapiro is looking for decaf Pepsi that’s not sugar-free.

Kelly Clark is looking for jalapeno bacon similar to what used to be available at the meat counter at Albertsons.

Fred Axthelm is looking for German springerle cookies.

Marie Kirker is looking for a market that sells fresh escarole, for making escarole and beans.

And Shirley Winslow is looking for bone-in smoked pork shoulder, not sliced and preferably with some skin on it, like she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Readers?

Send requests or discoveries to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.