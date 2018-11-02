Las Vegas eateries, bars have special deals for Veterans Day

A number of restaurants and lounges in Southern Nevada are offering specials in honor of Veterans Day.

Patrons enjoy drinks at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on Sunday, April 1, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

A number of restaurants and lounges in Southern Nevada are offering specials in honor of Veterans Day. Unless otherwise noted, the discounts are available on Nov. 11. Military ID required.

American Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade: 30 percent discount Nov. 10-12 for active-duty military and veterans.

Applebee’s, multiple locations: Free entree from menu of classic bacon cheeseburger, 6-ounce top sirloin, chicken tenders platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne for active-duty military and veterans.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas: 10 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 16-18.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: 20 percent off drinks for active-duty military and veterans.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 2815 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, and 8350 Dean Martin Drive: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Crafted Coffee beverage for veterans.

Cravings Buffet, Mirage: 40 percent discount for up to four guests at breakfast, brunch or dinner for active-duty military and veterans.

Elephant Bar, District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson: Free entree for active-duty military or veterans, Nov. 11-12.

Hakkasan, MGM Grand: 20 percent off active-duty military and veterans.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations: Free entree from menu of roasted turkey, brioche cheeseburger, Asian chicken salad, brioche French toast, breakfast tacos and four buttermilk griddle cakes for active-duty military and veterans.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin: 25 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops: 30 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 10-12.

PKWY Tavern, multiple locations: 30 percent discount for active-duty military and veterans, Nov. 10-12.

PT’s Taverns (including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar): Happy hour all day for active-duty military and veterans, which is 50 percent off wines by the glass, premium spirits and craft and import beers, plus $6 and $7 food selections.

Rampart Buffet, Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin: All veterans eat free.

Rockhouse, Grand Canal Shoppes: 30 percent discount Nov. 10-12 for active-duty military and veterans.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace: 20 percent off for active-duty military and veterans.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.