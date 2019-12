The event begins at midnight Saturday and benefits AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada).

Guests enjoy dinner at Sparrow + Wolf on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Maine lobster, green curry mayo, crispy onions, tarragon and green apple. (Sparrow +Wolf)

Wood grilled naked cowboy oysters with lemon miso butter and chilled French kiss oysters, Thai mignonette ice. (Sparrow + Wolf)

Grass-fed beet tartare, kizami wasabi, shiitake mushrooms, grilled sourdough. (Sparrow + Wolf)

A “reverse” drag brunch in honor of World AIDs Day and benefiting AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada) is set for midnight Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road.

It’s an a la carte menu with specialty cocktails and lip-synching by local drag queens.

Visit sparrowandwolflv.com and make an OpenTable reservation for midnight Saturday.