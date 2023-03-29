65°F
Food

Las Vegas has 3 finalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 9:16 am
 
Updated March 29, 2023 - 11:11 am
Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO in Las Vegas has been named a 2023 finalist in the James Bear ...
Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO in Las Vegas has been named a 2023 finalist in the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards, one of the world's most prestigious culinary honors. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Chef Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu in Las Vegas has has been named a 2023 finalist in the James ...
Chef Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu in Las Vegas has has been named a 2023 finalist in the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards, one of the world's most prestigious culinary honors. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Eric Prato is sommelier and owner of Garagiste Wine Room in downtown Las Vegas. Garagiste has b ...
Eric Prato is sommelier and owner of Garagiste Wine Room in downtown Las Vegas. Garagiste has been named a 2023 finalist in the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards, one of the world's most prestigious culinary honors. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two Las Vegas chefs and the city’s leading wine bar have been named 2023 finalists in the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards, the Oscars of the food world.

Chef Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO, a Spanish-meets-global restaurant, and chef Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuza, a destination for multicourse kaiseki meals, are finalists in the Best Chef: Southwest region, along with two chefs from Oklahoma City and a chef from the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The region covers Nevada, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona.

Garagiste Wine Room is a finalist for Outstanding Bar, a national category in which Garagiste competed with establishments from across the U.S. The other finalists are from Honolulu, Kansas, Texas and Seattle.

“It’s still sinking in. It’s pretty insane, it’s pretty incredible, and honored, and all the emotions I’m filled with right now,” said Eric Prato, sommelier and owner of Garagiste. “Never did I imagine that this was going to happen. People are understanding what we’re trying to do, what we’ve been doing. To get this recognition on a national stage says we’re doing something right.”

Winners of the Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.

Chef Yip Cheung of Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and chef Jimmy Li of ShangHai Taste, who were named semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southwest category in January, did not move on to the finalist round.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

