Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink – VIDEO

Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn’t, right? At Sloan’s, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that.

Served in an actual ceramic sink, this massive dessert consists of 18 scoops of uniquely flavored ice cream, four brownies, four cookies, every topping they have to offer, several syrups, whipped cream and topped with cherries — of course.

You’re unlikely to finish this $89 beast by yourself, so grab some pals if you’re going to order this one.

