Las Vegas mixologist creates Girl Scouts Thin Mint cocktail

At the Girl Scouts’ annual Dessert Before Dinner on Saturday at Caesars Palace, top pastry chefs from across the valley will create desserts using Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. To accompany them, mixologist Francesco Lafranconi has created this cocktail.
Ingredients
Chocolate syrup
¾ ounce Evan Williams bourbon
¾ ounce Mount Gay Black Barrel rum
¾ ounce Marie Brizard Chocolat Royal liqueur
¾ ounce green creme de menthe liqueur
Garnish
1 sprig of mint
1 Thin Mint Girl Scouts cookie
Directions
Coat cocktail coupe glass with chocolate syrup. Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice. Strain into coupe glass over ice sphere. Garnish with mint and cookie.