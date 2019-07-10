Las Vegas restaurant marks Pina Colada Day with breakfast special
Pineapple syrup, slices cover stack of pancakes at Cabo Wabo Cantina for three-day stretch.
You don’t have to be content to just drink your tropical cocktail when you can eat a version of one, too. Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops has created Pina Colada Pancakes in honor of National Pina Colada Day, which is Wednesday. The restaurant’s buttermilk pancakes are topped with house-made pineapple syrup, fresh pineapple slices, whipped cream and toasted coconut and are available from 8 to 11 a.m. through Friday for $13.95. If you insist, you can accompany them with Sammy’s Toasted Colada, made with Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Coco Lopez and pineapple juice with a toasted-coconut rim, $14.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella