Las Vegas restaurants and bars planning deals for Black Friday
If you’re going to be out running around on Black Friday, trying to snag those bargains, you’ll need food — and maybe drink — to help you get through it.
If you’re going to be out running around on Black Friday, trying to snag those bargains, you’ll need food — and maybe drink — to help you get through it. Fortunately, some restaurants and bars in Southern Nevada are planning specials to help you save even more. Here are some:
BurgerIM, multiple locations, burgerim.com: Free Impossible Burger with purchase, while supplies last.
Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: 10 percent off breakfast with a receipt from any store in the Miracle Mile Shops, 8 to 11 a.m.
Cafe Americano and Terraza, Caesars Palace; 702-650-5921 or cafeamericanovegas.com: Buy one Bud Light draft and get one free with receipt showing $75 in purchases at The Forum Shops at Caesars.
Doughp, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-482-7411 or eatdoughp.com: Buy one Doughp Jar, get one free.
Eureka! 520 E. Fremont St.; 702-570-3660 or eurekarestaurantgroup.com: Brunch served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 mimosas and bloody marys all day and through the weekend.
Flights, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-268-7264 or flightsrestaurants.com: Cocktail flights two for one.
Lombardi’s Romagna Mia, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-731-1755 or lombardislasvegas.com: Brunch special of two eggs any style with roasted potatoes, sausage or bacon, $7.
Mercato Della Pescheria, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-837-0309 or mercatodellapescheria.com: Glass of prosecco for $7 with receipt for $75 in purchases from Grand Canal Shoppes.
Pampas Churrascaria Brazilian Grille, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-737-4748 or pampasusa.com: Lunch special of rodizio for two, $29; dinner special of rodizio for two, $69.
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: 10 percent discount on all food items with same-day receipt from any Downtown Summerlin store.
Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road Suite 125, Henderson; 702-823-4065, vegasvalleywinery.com: 15 percent off single bottles, 20 percent off half-cases, 25 percent off cases.
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.