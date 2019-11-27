Las Vegas restaurants and bars planning deals for Black Friday

If you’re going to be out running around on Black Friday, trying to snag those bargains, you’ll need food — and maybe drink — to help you get through it.

Croissant French Toast at Cabo Wabo Cantina. (J. Rick Martin)

If you’re going to be out running around on Black Friday, trying to snag those bargains, you’ll need food — and maybe drink — to help you get through it. Fortunately, some restaurants and bars in Southern Nevada are planning specials to help you save even more. Here are some:

BurgerIM, multiple locations, burgerim.com: Free Impossible Burger with purchase, while supplies last.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: 10 percent off breakfast with a receipt from any store in the Miracle Mile Shops, 8 to 11 a.m.

Cafe Americano and Terraza, Caesars Palace; 702-650-5921 or cafeamericanovegas.com: Buy one Bud Light draft and get one free with receipt showing $75 in purchases at The Forum Shops at Caesars.

Doughp, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-482-7411 or eatdoughp.com: Buy one Doughp Jar, get one free.

Eureka! 520 E. Fremont St.; 702-570-3660 or eurekarestaurantgroup.com: Brunch served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 mimosas and bloody marys all day and through the weekend.

Flights, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-268-7264 or flightsrestaurants.com: Cocktail flights two for one.

Lombardi’s Romagna Mia, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-731-1755 or lombardislasvegas.com: Brunch special of two eggs any style with roasted potatoes, sausage or bacon, $7.

Mercato Della Pescheria, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-837-0309 or mercatodellapescheria.com: Glass of prosecco for $7 with receipt for $75 in purchases from Grand Canal Shoppes.

Pampas Churrascaria Brazilian Grille, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-737-4748 or pampasusa.com: Lunch special of rodizio for two, $29; dinner special of rodizio for two, $69.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: 10 percent discount on all food items with same-day receipt from any Downtown Summerlin store.

Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road Suite 125, Henderson; 702-823-4065, vegasvalleywinery.com: 15 percent off single bottles, 20 percent off half-cases, 25 percent off cases.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.