Las Vegas restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners

A number of Las Vegas-area restaurants and resorts are offering takeout dinners for Thanksgiving. Details follow.

Las Vegas restaurant Thanksgiving menus

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-798-7151, andresbistroandbar.com: Two quarts kabocha squash soup, a half citrus-and-spice-roasted turkey (whole breast, leg and thigh), gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato puree, green beans, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, baguette and pumpkin or pecan pie, serves four to six, $175. Three quarts kabocha squash soup, whole citrus-and-spice-roasted 18-to 20-pound turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato puree, green beans, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, two baguettes and two pumpkin and/or pecan pies, serves eight to 12, $350. Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 ($100 deposit required) for pickup after 11 a.m. Nov. 21 or between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

Carmine’s, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700, carminesnyc.com: 18-pound roasted turkey with sausage-sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and bacon, string beans with red peppers and hazelnuts, baby carrots, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and maple syrup, mashed potatoes and gravy and pumpkin, apple or pecan pie, serves 6 to 8, $259.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 2815 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, and 8350 Dean Martin Drive: Two heat-and-serve oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie, serves 10, $109.99. Upgrade a side to green bean casserole or order as additional side for an extra charge. Hot family meal to-go with turkey, dressing, gravy, sugar-cured ham, three quart-size country sides, cranberry relish and biscuits, corn muffins or loaf of sourdough bread, serves six, $67.99. Upgrade a side to green bean casserole or order as additional side for an extra charge. Gallons of spiced apple tea available. Order 24 hours in advance at crackerbarrel.com for pickup Nov. 17–25. Also: Fresh-baked pies including chocolate pecan, pecan, apple pecan streusel and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added), $8.99 through Dec. 24. Pumpkin pies available Nov. 17–25 (while supplies last).

Hearthstone, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7344 or hearthstonelv.com: Whole fried turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato puree, green bean-mushroom casserole, apple-raisin stuffing, jalapeno creamed corn and apple or pumpkin pie, serves eight to 10, $225. Additional sides, $10 per quart. Additional pies, $12 each.

Hexx, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5100 or hexxlasvegas.com: Roasted corn bisque with red pepper coulis; braised turkey with sausage stuffing, orange-brandy cranberries, turkey confit and cornbread; Brussels sprouts with peppered bacon, baby carrots with brown butter and thyme, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and spiced pecans, or green beans with mushrooms, toasted almonds; and pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whipped cream, serves four to six, $145. Order online by morning of Nov. 20 for 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. curbside pickup on Nov. 22.

The M Resort; 702-797-1878, themresort.com: Whole roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, sweet rolls, butternut squash soup and apple and pumpkin pie, serves up to 10, $225. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 22.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; mimiscafe.com: Whole butter-basted turkey, cornbread stuffing, candied-pecan mashed sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, apple-cranberry-orange relish, gravy, two carrot-nut loaves, whole pumpkin pie and whole pecan pie, serves 8 to 10, $104.99. Cornbread stuffing, candied-pecan mashed sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, apple-cranberry-orange relish and two carrot-nut loaves, $49.99. Selection of croissants or muffins, fresh mixed fruit and single-serving Lorraine or Florentine quiches, serves six, $42, or 12, $84. Whole pumpkin pies, $16.99, and pecan pies, $17.99. Order 24 hours in advance.

The Plaza; 702-386-2320, plazahotelcasino.com: Crab and corn soup, whole roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted yams, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, rolls and butter and pumpkin pie, serves 8-10, $265 inclusive. Order at plazahotelcasino.com/meet/catering/thanksgiving for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 or 21 (with instructions for reheating), or hot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade; 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com: 18-pound smoked turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread-sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, cranberry sauce, candied Brussels sprouts with pecans and bacon, Creole green beans and buttermilk biscuits, serves 8, $249.95.

