Las Vegas restaurants plan deals and specials, add menu items

Valley restaurants highlight new vegan dishes, plan a guest chef’s ayurveda-inspired dinner, plus discounts on sub sandwiches and free food and beverages for kids.

Vegan chicken tacos. (JMP Force Media)

Clockwise from front, vegan chicken tacos, vegan bratwurst and eggs and huevos ranchero. (JMP Force Media)

New vegan dishes at The Stove

The Stove, 11121 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has introduced a fall menu with vegan offerings including vegan bratwurst and eggs, $16.95, and vegan chicken tacos, $16.45. Other selections include skillet-baked pineapple upside-down pancakes, $14.94; a foie gras muffin, $24.95; and sausage corn dogs, $9. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Curbside pickup is still available, as are buy-one-get-one-free curbside-pickup entrees for seniors. Call 702-625-5216.

Ayurveda chef’s dinner at DW Bistro

DW Bistro at The Gramercy will continue its guest-chef series Saturday with The Perfect Harmony Tasting Dinner with chef Hemant Kishore, who will prepare an ayurveda-inspired tasting menu. For reservations, which are $65, go to dwbistro.com.

Deals, including delivery, at Ike’s

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddie’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive will celebrate Bald is Beautiful Day on Sunday with $3 off any order, available by flashing the Instagram post or newsletter. Ike’s also is featuring a vegetarian sandwich and a meat sandwich for $6 on Tuesdays in September, available in-store or on the app. The sandwiches are announced each Tuesday on Ike’s Instagram account. Plus, order on the app this month and get free delivery.

Here and there

— Local outlets of Rubio’s Coastal Grill are offering free chips and guacamole with any order on Wednesday, which is National Guacamole Day, and a free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entree on any Wednesday in September. Both deals require coupons at rubios.com; one deal per customer.

— The Cuppa at The Gramercy is offering students a free frap on Saturdays, with student ID. The Cuppa recently introduced a white mocha chocolate chip frap.

— El Dorado Cantina has announced it will open a third location, at 8349 W. Sunset Road, during the second quarter of 2021. Its current locations are in Tivoli Village and at 3025 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

— ThinkFoodGroup veteran Edgar Sanchez has been named general manager of Bazaar Meat at the Sahara.

