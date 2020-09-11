Las Vegas restaurants plan deals and specials, add menu items
Valley restaurants highlight new vegan dishes, plan a guest chef’s ayurveda-inspired dinner, plus discounts on sub sandwiches and free food and beverages for kids.
New vegan dishes at The Stove
The Stove, 11121 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has introduced a fall menu with vegan offerings including vegan bratwurst and eggs, $16.95, and vegan chicken tacos, $16.45. Other selections include skillet-baked pineapple upside-down pancakes, $14.94; a foie gras muffin, $24.95; and sausage corn dogs, $9. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Curbside pickup is still available, as are buy-one-get-one-free curbside-pickup entrees for seniors. Call 702-625-5216.
Ayurveda chef’s dinner at DW Bistro
DW Bistro at The Gramercy will continue its guest-chef series Saturday with The Perfect Harmony Tasting Dinner with chef Hemant Kishore, who will prepare an ayurveda-inspired tasting menu. For reservations, which are $65, go to dwbistro.com.
Deals, including delivery, at Ike’s
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddie’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive will celebrate Bald is Beautiful Day on Sunday with $3 off any order, available by flashing the Instagram post or newsletter. Ike’s also is featuring a vegetarian sandwich and a meat sandwich for $6 on Tuesdays in September, available in-store or on the app. The sandwiches are announced each Tuesday on Ike’s Instagram account. Plus, order on the app this month and get free delivery.
Here and there
— Local outlets of Rubio’s Coastal Grill are offering free chips and guacamole with any order on Wednesday, which is National Guacamole Day, and a free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entree on any Wednesday in September. Both deals require coupons at rubios.com; one deal per customer.
— The Cuppa at The Gramercy is offering students a free frap on Saturdays, with student ID. The Cuppa recently introduced a white mocha chocolate chip frap.
— El Dorado Cantina has announced it will open a third location, at 8349 W. Sunset Road, during the second quarter of 2021. Its current locations are in Tivoli Village and at 3025 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.
— ThinkFoodGroup veteran Edgar Sanchez has been named general manager of Bazaar Meat at the Sahara.
