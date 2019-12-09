Las Vegas restaurants put out their best for Christmas dinner

Aruguably among the best in the world, Las Vegas’ culinary offerings get even better during the Christmas holidays, with luxurious dishes offered at nearly every level.

Chateaubriand at Mastro's Ocean Club (Mastro's Ocean CLub)

The Holiday Shake from Black Tap (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Mrs. Claus’ Butternut Squash Soup Shooters at Slater's 50/50 (Slater's 50/50)

When it comes to serving Christmas dinner, Las Vegas restaurants pull out the stops to an extent that would impress even Ebenezer Scrooge — the reformed one, that is. You’ll find all of the traditional favorites, but also such indulgences as truffles, caviar, duck confit, beef tenderloin and yule logs. Remember, too, that Southern Nevada buffets als0 add celebration-worthy dishes for the holidays.

Here’s a selection of special menus:

Ambra Italian Kitchen & Bar, MGM Grand; 702-891-7600 or mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com: Feast of the Seven Fishes, with antipasti of crispy salt cod croquettes with peperonata and salsa rossa, sauteed squid with tomato and Sardinian fregola or caramelized scallops with wild mushrooms and black truffle; linguine with Manilla clams and garlic, or Spaghetti All’Aragosta with lobster and spicy tomato; jumbo shrimp with beluga lentils and caramelized endive, or cod with Manilla clams and tomato brodetto; and Italian rice cloud with sweet berry misti, served family-style, $125 per person (minimum 2) Dec. 24. Wild arugula with shaved fennel and green apple, $14; duck ragu, $31; short ribs braised in Barolo with creamy polenta and gremolata, $59; and panettone with mascarpone gelato and figs stewed in amaro, $12; Dec. 25.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Chicken tortilla soup or Salad Fiesta; herb-roasted turkey with gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes, cinnamon-glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; 12-ounce rib eye steak with sauteed mushrooms, red onions and bacon in tomato sauce with rice verde and charro beans; or salmon over cream sauce topped with poblano pepper salsa with rice verde and vegetables; chocolate yule log with peppermint ice cream or Miguel’s Navidad Postre, traditional dessert of diced apples, raisins and coconut folded into sweet cream and topped with raspberries and whipped cream in a waffle cup; and glass of wine or margarita, $22.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Bardot Brasserie, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Brunch with such dishes as a sourdough waffle with glazed duck confit and poached eggs, $25; Bardot Breakfast Sandwich with house-made maple-sage sausage, freshly baked English muffin and French omelet, $21; bacon and spinach or goat cheese and wild mushrooms quiche, $19; Maine lobster scramble with raclette cheese and mushrooms, $29; and Bardot Steak & Eggs, $29. At dinner, tasting menu of Escargots Bardot in puff pastry with toasted hazelnuts, onion soup gratinee, King crab and endive Caesar, or Lobster Thermidor ($5 supplement); roasted turkey with wild mushroom-leek stuffing and haricots verts, wood-roasted sea bass with braised artichokes and fennel, double-cut oak-smoked pork chop with peas and horseradish pomme puree, or prime rib with potato-black truffle-raclette croquette and horseradish creme fraiche; and espresso creme brulle with fresh beignets or yule log with hazelnut, $79.

Best Friend, Park MGM; 888-769-2464 or parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: Family-style menu of house-made banchan; sharable bites such as mole tamales, elotes, kimchi fried rice, wok noodles, and signature ramen-dusted french fries; choice of hotpot for the table and Korean barbecue including spicy pork, yuzu shrimp and more; and dessert, $50 (must be shared by entire table), free for kids under 7, through Dec. 30.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Venetian; 702-414-2337 or venetian.com: The Holiday Shake, a cheesecake shake with a vanilla-frosted rim with white, gold and silver sprinkles topped with a white chocolate macadamia nut cheesecake slice, whipped cream and a cherry, $17, through Dec. 31.

BLT Steak, Bally’s; 702-967-7258 or caesars.com: Butternut squash soup or seared foie gras; dry-aged prime rib, seared sea scallops or rack of lamb; Brussels sprouts with Honeycrisp apple and loaded sweet potato with spiced pecans and applewood-smoked bacon; and chocolate-chestnut tart or cranberry spiced bread pudding, $90. Also available a la carte. Dec. 24-Jan. 6.

Blvd. & Main Taphouse, the Strat; 702-380-7777 or stratrising.com: Mixed greens salad with pickled carrots; prime rib with garlic scalloped potatoes and fresh vegetables; and Dutch apple pie a la mode, $35, 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Regular menu also available.

Bouchon, The Venetian; 702-414-6200 or venetian.com: Escargots a la Bourguignon, cream of mushroom soup with creme fraiche and Perigord truffle, watercress-endive salad with Fuji apples and Roquefort, or sauteed foie gras with navel orange and brown butter financier; poached Maine lobster with orzo pasta and lobster Mornay, roasted chicken with Brussels sprouts and parsnips, eye of the rib with truffle Duchess and sauce Bordelaise, or ricotta-Parmesan dumplings with black winter truffles ($25 supplement); and devil’s food cake with chocolate mousse and creme Chantilly, creme brulee, or potted cheesecake with Michigan cherry compote and shortbread cookies, $105. A la carte: Alaskan King crab warm or chilled with garlic-herb butter, $36; Petit Plateau with a half-lobster, eight oysters, two shrimp, four clams and eight mussels, $70; Grand Plateau with a lobster, 16 oysters, four shrimp, eight clams, 10 mussels, raw fish and a special selection, $120; Regiis Ova Sturgeon Caviar traditional accoutrements and toasted brioche, $65 for supreme, $80 for hybrid or $95 for osetra;

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-795-1016 or bubbagump.com: Roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $23.99; smoked ham with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple compote and pumpkin pie, $23.99; roasted turkey and smoked ham with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, apple compote and pumpkin pie, $25.99; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 25. Regular menu also available.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-2355 or venetian.com: Roasted butternut squash soup, roasted prime rib and creme caramel flan, $53. Bottle of prosecco, $20; wine pairings, $30.

Burger Brasserie, Paris Las Vegas; 702-946-4346 or caesars.com: Roasted golden beet salad, $11; bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin with twice-baked loaded potato and roasted baby carrots, $28; sweet potato pecan pie, $8; and pumpkin creme brulee, $8.

Burgers & Brews, M Resort; 877-673-7678 or themresort.com: Chilled Gulf prawns with horseradish cocktail sauce, roasted prime rib, baked potato, sauteed asparagus and creamy horseradish, $27.99, noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 25. Regular menu also available.

Carbone, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Seven Fishes Mixed Grill, seven seafood preparations from all over the world with a trio of sauces, market price, Dec. 24.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Christmas Salad of lettuces and teardrop tomatoes topped with white cheddar popcorn, Waldorf Salad in a lettuce cup, or Festive Christmas Soup; herb-roasted turkey with gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish, or stuffed pork loin with cranberry-walnut dressing, baked or mashed potatoes and green beans; chocolate yule log with peppermint ice cream or warm mince pie with whipped cream; and glass of wine or cocktail, $15.95, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3305 or wynlasvegas.com: Family-style antipasti of salt-cod fritters with citrus aioli, Liguarian octopus with fingerling potatoes and lemon oil, and baked langoustines with bread crumbs and white wine; family-style primi of fresh chitarra pasta with Venetian crab and tomatoes, fresh garganelli with red and blue shrimp and lobster, and spaghetti with garlic-anchovy sauce and Italian black truffle; Mediterranean fish with vegetables and lemon; and family-style dessert, $130, Dec. 24-25.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Zucchini fritters with Provolone dipping sauce, pumpkin-filled ravioli in lemoncello cream, Vito’s Antipasto Chopped Salad with Italian vinaigrette, or butternut squash soup with creme fraiche; herb-roasted turkey with gravy, apple-chestnut dressing and mashed potatoes, maple-glazed ham with baked acorn squash and green beans, Barolo-braised beef short ribs with sage polenta and vegetables, rolled roasted suckling pig with Italian herbs and spices, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams and green beans, or seafood cannelloni with tomato beurre blanc and vegetables; Italian custard with macerated berry topping, brown sugar-hazelnut bars with Nutella and roasted hazelnuts or apple-cranberry tart with cinnamon whipped cream; tea or coffee; and bottle of wine of the month for every two people, $45, 4 to 10 p.m.

Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7617 or parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: La Pizza e La Pasta, Dungeness crab ravioli with mascarpone and chives, $37. La Rosticceria, house-made porchetta panino with arugula, $18. La Macelleria, roasted quail with chestnuts and mushrooms, $29. Dec. 24 and 25.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Mesquite-smoked prime rib with grilled lobster salad and Creole-seared Hawiian ahi, and chocolate butter cake, $80; also available a la carte, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 ferraroslasvegas.com: Buon Natale menu of Neapolitan fried buffalo mozzarella sandwich with tomato marmalade and anchovy dressing, yellowfin tuna tartare with tomato relish and marinated eggplant, poached cod with escarole and potato, or roasted veal with light caper-tuna sauce and micro-lettuce salad; spaghetti in a spicy lobster sauce, tortellini in capon broth or thick hand-rolled spaghetti with wild boar ragu; seared scallops with kabocha squash bisque and baby winter vegetables, or roasted lamb leg and rack, artichokes and potato; and mixed-nut bread with saba ice cream, or panettone with Nutella foam and strawberry compote, $95, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 23-Dec. 24.

Flights, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-268-7264 or flightsrestaurants.com: Corn tostada, Caesar salad and selection of pitas and dips; ham with honey-Dijon glaze and roasted prime rib; mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Hawaiian rolls, meatballs with lingonberries or asparagus; and pumpkin or apple pie, $39, Dec. 24.

Giada, The Cromwell; 855-442-3271 or caesars.com: Feast of the Seven Fishes: antipasti platter of baccala arancini, Sicilian tuna crostini with sundried tomatoes and olives, coppa salumi and EVOO-braised octopus; king crab with angel hair pasta, Swiss chard and Taleggio fonduta, or spaghetti and clams with lemon gremolata and Parmigiano-Reggiano; grilled swordfish with farro risotto, vegetables and fennel-citrus salad, or Hawaiian red snapper with black truffle parsnip “fettuccini,” pea shoots and lemon crema; and zuccotto with almond cherry semifreddo and panettone, or hot cocoa souffle with toasted marshmallow gelato and chocolate sauce, $120, Dec. 24 and 25.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, The Linq Promenade; 702-322-0529 or caesars.com: Beef Wellington with sea salt chips, truffle mayo and Bordelaise sauce and beverage, $18.99; sticky toffee pudding ice cream bar, $6.99, Dec.25.

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Caesars Palace; 702-731-7410 or caesars.com: Pan-seared diver scallops with roasted carrots, chickpeas and lemon; and Beef Wellington with black truffle potato and Swiss chard, $80 (add a butter-poached lobster tail for $15).

Harvest, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Butter-poached Shigoku oysters with brown butter and caviar, roasted Jerusalem artichoke soup with winter truffle and purple potatoes, or Winter Chicory Salad with citrus confit and spiced wine vinaigrette; diver scallops with celery root and vadouvan spice blend, lamb osso bucco with mushroom polenta and red wine sauce, or herb-roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish potatoes and black truffle Bearnaise sauce; and Santa’s Dessert of chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and brownie waffle crisp, $95, Dec. 24 and 25.

Hawthorn Grill, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5955 or hawthorngrilllv.com: Seared scallops with roasted eggplant and harissa, parsnip soup with apples and porcini mushrooms or butternut squash and arugula salad with black-eyed peas and almonds; Beef Wellington with roasted root vegetables, striped bass in brown butter with capers and white and green asparagus, duck breast with spaetzle and baby spinach, or quinoa-stuffed acorn squash with cranberries and maple-balsamic glaze; and pistachio creme brulee with candied orange and French Madeleine, Baked Alaska with frozen candied fruit and almond nougat semi fredo, or praline chocolate yule log with Piedmont hazelnut biscuit, $65, 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Heritage Steak, Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.mgmresorts.com: Winter Greens Salad with roasted beets and apples, $15; prime roast of beef with smoked consomme and Yorkshire pudding, $60; or country ham with bourbon-honey glaze, $55; potato rosti, $13; glazed carrot and turnip, $13; Brussels sprouts, $13; and Egg Nog Cheesecake with spiced rum caramel, $12; or $85 prix-fixe, Dec. 25.

Herringbone, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Roasted squash soup with hedgehog mushroom and apple, sauteed foie gras with charred grape and muscat gastrique, or seafood risotto with lobster and honey mussels; braised lamb shank with merquez sausage and cornbread stuffing, whole grilled branzino with shaved fennel salad and salsa verde, or six-ounce filet with wild arugula and roasted cluster tomatoes; and yule log, $70.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Beef goulash soup with sour cream and chives, $6; fried and breaded brie with salad bouquet and cranberries, $15; roasted duck with onions, apples and oranges served with potato roesti, red cabbage and orange sauce, $21 for a quarter duck, $36 for a half; and warm Black Forest Bread Pudding with smoked maple-bourbon pecan ice cream, holiday-spiced cherries and whipped cream, $10, Dec. 24. Chunky salmon chowder with croutons and dill, $6; fried and breaded brie with salad bouquet and cranberries, $15; seared beef tenderloin, salmon and shrimp with asparagus, parsley, potatoes and bearnaise sauce, $28; cinnamon bread pudding with vanilla ice cream, eggnog Anglaise, holiday-spiced cherries and whipped cream, $10, Dec. 25. Gluhwein, mulled wine with holiday spices, $10 through the holiday season.

Hooters Restaurant & Saloon. OYO Hotel & Casino; 866-584-6687 or oyolasvegas.com: Roasted corn chowder with Cajun-rubbed smoked beef brisket, pineapple-honey-glazed ham with rainbow cauliflower gratin and herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, and white chocolate panna cotta with Grand Marnier berries, $19.99, beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7627 or houseofblues.com: Winter Spiced Beef Short Rib with white cheddar grits, roasted root vegetables, mushrooms and braising jus, $25. House of Blues Private Label, $9 a glass or $34 a bottle.

Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-869-7900 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Soup; three-pound tomahawk three ways: beef tataki with spicy ginger sauce, grilled with shisito butter blanc and barbecued kalbi with sesame seeds and pine nuts; and dessert, serves two, $125.

Jean Georges Steakhouse, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Hamachi sashimi with warm black truffle and garlic toast, $26. Beef tenderloin with potato confit, herbs and crispy onion, $78. Pumpkin seed pralines with chewy gingerbread and butternut squash sorbet, $14.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget; 702-399-3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Bacon-wrapped shrimp with honey Dijon dipping sauce, $9.89. Salad or cream of asparagus soup and cedar plank salmon with succotash and choice of potato, $18.89. Salad or cream of asparagus soup and breaded chicken breast with lemon garlic butter sauce and choice of potato, $13.89. Salad or cream of asparagus soup, Steak Diane topped with sauteed mushroom caps with vegetables and choice of potato, $17.89. Add lobster tail to any entree for $9.89. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lagasse’s Stadium, Palazzo; 702-607-2665 or venetian.com: Mushroom herb soup with truffle creme fraiche, $12; salmon carpaccio topped with pico de gallo and ponzu vinaigrette, $15; New York strip on roasted cauliflower puree topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and crabmeat with Emeril’s Worcestershire, $46; warm apple cobbler with vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream, $7.

Le Cirque, Bellagio; 702-693-8100 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Maryland blue crab with Russian osetra caviar and ocean water smoke ($65 supplement), Japanese yellowtail with Hawaiian heart of palm and avocado puree, or lobster and avocado salad with haricots verts and black truffle vinaigrette; sauteed foie gras with truffle jam and apple butter, creamy risotto with white truffles ($90 supplement) or Perigord black truffles ($45 supplment), or lobster risotto with Parmesan emulsion; potato-crusted Mediterranean sea bass with braised leeks, Dover sole a la Grenobloise with cauliflower Anglaise and caramelized onions, spice-crusted venison with braised red cabbage and licorice, or Grade A5 Kobe Tajima ribeye with salsify and truffles ($165 supplement for three ounces, $55 for each additional ounce); chocolate ball with praline mousse, white chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce, or seasonal parfait; and assorted sweets, $165. Wine pairings available.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road; 702-330-0404 or localelv.com: Feast of the Seven Fishes with marinated Cetara anchovy with Italian butter and crostini, frittelle di baccala, octopus and potato salad, ahi tuna crudo, baked oysters, seafood ravioli and Tuscan seafood stew, served family-style, $75 per person. Wine pairings available. 4:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 11-23, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

Manzo, Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7617 or parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: Cenone di Natale, with antipasto of octopus, shrimp and salmon; squid-ink chitarra with lobster and lobster sauce; grilled fish from the market with escarole and pine nuts; and Panettone Milanese, $150, 5 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Limited a la carte menu also available.

Mastro’s Ocean Club, The Shop at Crystals; 702-798-7115 or mastrosrestaurants.com: Chateaubriand, large center-cut beef tenderloin sliced and served tableside with Bearnaise and peppercorn sauces,$115, 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 2 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Regular menu also available.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, The Venetian; 702-414-1222 or venetian.com: Cream of Jerusalem artichoke soup with Maine lobster and black truffles, $23; littleneck clams with oregano and ciabatta, $21; chestnut-mascarpone-filled ravioli with Reggiano cream sauce and nebbiolo reduction, $24; pepper-crusted prime rib eye steak with braised Tuscan kale and horseradish potato gratin, $46; and yule log with dark chocolate mousse, vanilla cream and chocolate cake, $15.

McCall’s Heartland Grill, the Strat; 702-380-7777 or stratrising.com: Lemon arugula salad with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and lemon dressing; 12-ounce ribeye with rosemary mashed potatoes and baby carrots; maple-bourbon pecan tart, $65, 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Regular menu also available.

Michael Mina, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Tasting menu: Michael Mina’s Caviar Parfait with potato-shallot cake and smoked salmon ($28 supplement) or whipped burrata gougere with Gruyere and thyme; creamy chestnut veloute with celeriac and Perigord truffles, butter lettuce and Alaskan King crab with hearts of palm and cara-cara, or chilled foie gras with pepita mole and amaranth; Michael’s Lobster Pot Pie with black truffle and baby vegetables, or Alba white truffle risotto with Sarvecchio cheese and lemon ($55 supplement), wagyu beef filet mignon with crispy potato and creamed spinach, grilled whole snapper for two with haricots coco and chermoula, or bourbon-glazed smoked Cobia “ham” with sweet potatoes and cranberry chutney; and winter chestnut with white chocolate mousse and candied currants, or spiced panna cotta with gingerbread and pomegranate ice, $135. Wine pairing $98. A la carte: Michael Mina’s Ahi Tuna Tartare with mint and pine nuts, $34; chestnut veloute with celeriac and Perigord truffles, $24; butter lettuce and Alaskan King crab with hearts of palm and cara cara, $27; hot charcoal-grilled shellfish with miso and garlic, $135; chilled foie gras with pepita mole and amaranth, $32; Alba white truffle risotto with Sarvecchio cheese and lemon, $75; wagyu filet mignon with crispy potato and creamed spinach, $69; grilled whole snapper for two with haricots coco and chermoula, $120; bourbon-glazed smoked Cobia “ham” with sweet potatoes and cranberry chutney, $65; Michael’s Lobster Pot Pie with black truffle and baby vegetables, $92; phyllo-crusted sole with King crab brandade and pea shoots, $65; chestnut with white chocolate mousse and candied currants, $14, and spiced panna cotta with gingerbread and pomegranate, $13.

Momofuku, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Christmas Duck Feast, five-course meal culminating in a tableside carved duck, $148, Dec. 24 and 25.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Gabi’s Salad De Noel with duck prosciutto and pear vinaigrette; roasted butternut squash cappuccino with amaretto cream; braised beef short ribs and seared sea scallops with celery root mousseline, and Buche de Noel with reindeer gingerbread cookie, $49.95, 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Regular menus also available.

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or morelslv.com: Beet and goat cheese salad, roasted prime rib, holiday macarons and “What Plane?” eggnog, $85, 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 25.

Mott 32, Palazzo; 702-607-3232 or palazzo.com: Bjork “select” caviar, seasonally farmed hybrid sturgeon kaluga, $128; wok-tossed sea cucumber, ginger and scallions, $88; live Pacific lobster, wok-fried and served with house-made supreme sauce, $288; whole red cod, steamed and served with signature soy sauce, $168 for small, $218 for large; salt-baked free-range chicken ($68); wok-fried seabass clay pot with three cup sauce, $48; signature applewood-roasted 42-day Peking duck, $108; Dec. 24-Jan. 1.

Noodles, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Ginseng chicken soup, $16.88; deep-fried crispy half-chicken with pickle lettuce, $28.88; marinated ribs with caramelized coffee sauce, $28.88; and Premiere X.O. Rice, fried rice with sausage and carrot in XO sauce with deep-fried lobster, $39.88. Dec. 24 and 25.

Off the Strip Bistro & Bar, The Linq Promenade; 702-331-6800 or caesars.com: Prime rib with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, $34; chicken cordon bleu with mashed potatoes, $29; Dec. 24.

Oyster Bar & Grill, Harrah’s; 702-369-5000 or caesars.com: 10-ounce filet topped with truffle butter with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots, $50. Pecan or apple pie or pumpkin cheesecake, $8.

Picasso, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Soup of the day, poached oysters with osetra caviar and Sauce Vermouth or Alaskan King crab salad with apple-Champagne vinaigrette; sauteed steak of “A” foie gras, sauteed fillet of Ora King salmon with Chartreuse-braised leek and orange beurre-rouge, or sauteed langoustine with toasted zucchini and crispy artichoke; butter-poached Maine lobster with cauliflower mousseline and roasted chanterelles ($20 supplement), market fish, roasted milk-fed veal chop with rosemary potato, prime filet mignon with vegetables, or roasted loin tournedos of Colorado lamb with couscous and stuffed roasted squash; and chef’s dessert selection, $168. Wine pairings, Alba truffles and caviar available.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Cajun garlic shrimp over rice pilaf, artichoke-stuffed portobellini mushrooms with saffron cream, Christmas Salad or Festive Christmas Soup; roasted turkey with apple-chestnut dressing and maple-glazed yams, 10-ounce roast prime rib with Chateau or mashed potatoes and green beans, pan-seared Pacific salmon with sauteed shrimp and Chateau or mashed potatoes; pan-seared chicken breast with fresh tomato and chive concasse and Chateau or mashed potatoes, seared medallions of pork in brandy cream with Chateau or mashed potatoes, or 10-ounce New York steak with mushroom caps and Chateau or mashed potatoes; chocolate yule log with whipped cream, chocolate mousse cake with berries, or strawberry cream horn; tea or coffee; and bottle of wine of the month, $39, 2 to 9 p.m.

Rao’s, Caesars Palace, 702-731-7267 or caesars.com: Feast of the Seven Fishes including: Rao’s Seafood Tower with Maine lobster tail, snow crab claws, shrimp, calamari and more, market price; baked clams, $17; grilled octopus, $23; linguini and clams, $31; lobster and shrimp ravioli, $40; frutti di mare, $40; and pan-seared branzino, market price; Dec. 24. Italian wedding soup, $19; potato gnocchi in sausage ragu, $34; branzino livernese, market price; braised pork shank, $42; and chocolate-peppermint yule log with gold-dusted berries, $16; Dec. 25.

Restaurant Guy Savoy, Caesars Palace; 702-731-7286 or caesars.com: Crab salad and osetra caviar; coco beans and foie gras terrine; octopus in cold steam; Chef Guy Savoy’s signature artichoke and black truffle soup; brie fermier black truffle; guinea hen with gnocchi and sauce albufera or A5 Kagoshima Japanese wagyu beef; and more, $385, Dec. 24 and 25.

Ri Ra, the Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Irish Christmas Dinner, roasted turkey, gravy, sage stuffing, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrot and parsnip mash, cranberry sauce and dinner roll, $26, add ham for $7. Ham Christmas Dinner, spiced orange-glazed ham with sauteed green beans, smashed potatoes, Jameson honey-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and dinner roll, $25. Espresso Panna Cotta with salted caramel Christmas bark, chocolate, caramel and crackers, $10. Dec. 25, 11 a.m. to closing.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Harrah’s; 702-693-6000 or caesars.com: Lobster bisque or steak house salad; roasted turkey breast with gravy, sausage-herb stuffing and cranberry relish, or 16-ounce prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans; sweet potato casserole or cauliflower au gratin; white chocolate bread pudding or eggnog creme brulee; and glass of house white or red wine, $95, Dec. 25.

Sage, Aria; 702-590-9520 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Chestnut soup with foie gras crouton and onion foam; roasted veal loin with salsify and black trumpet mushrooms; and Sticky Ginger Cake with cream-cheese mousse and spiced peans, $90.

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez; 702-385-5200 or elcortezhotelcasino.com: Tossed green salad or roasted butternut squash soup; roasted turkey, giblet gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans amandine, or Smithfield ham with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans amandine; and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $24.95, 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Chicken medallions wrapped in bacon with green chilies or crostini, shrimp and scallops sauteed with Pernod in spinach cream sauce, or chilled shrimp cocktail with remoulade sauce; cream of artichoke soup with Parmesan crisps or Christmas Salad; roasted turkey with apple-chestnut dressing and mashed potatoes, maple-glazed ham with baked acorn squash and green beans, 8-ounce filet mignon with Chateau or whipped potatoe, or poached halibut with crab and asparagus tips; eggnog mousse cake with raspberries, Christmas yule log with peppermint ice cream or warm mince pie with creme Anglaise; tea or coffee; and bottle of wine of the month for every two people, $59, 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also avaialable.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E, Silverado Ranch Blvd.; 702-766-5050 or slaters5050.com: Ugly Sweater Christmas menu: Mrs. Claus’ Butternut Squash Soup Shooters, $7.99; Christmas Tree Fondue, $7.99; Santa’s Reindeer Sliders, $14.99; Slater’s Holiday Slider Flight, $15.99; Peppermint Cheesecake, $7.99; Peppermint Bark Bacon, $6.99.

Spago, Bellagio, 702-693-8181 or bellagio.mgmresors.com: Parsnip soup with bay scallop and black truffle, $38; roasted half Maine lobster with preserved lemon beurre blanc and kaluga caviar, $36; prime Beef Wellington with creamed spinach and sauce bordelaise, $68; and chocolate Buche de Noel with spiced creme fraiche and eggnog ice cream, $19; or $156 prix-fixe, Dec. 24 and 25.

Spiedini, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-869-8500 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Lettuce salad with oranges and cranberries or wild mushroom ravioli with truffle cream sauce; roasted prime rib with creamed spinach and whipped potatoes, cioppino with clams and mussels, or butternut squah risotto with crispy pancetta and sage; and Champagne Mandarin Yule Log, panettone with pistachio gelato or warm chocolate tart with vanilla ice cream, $45, 5 to 9 p.m.

STK, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7990 or stksteakhouse.com: Roasted prime rib with truffle Madeira sauce, $58; children’s menu of 4-ounce beef fillet with mac & cheese, sauteed broccoli and chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, $24. 4:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24, noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Strat Cafe, the Strat; 800-998-6937 or stratrising.com: Cream of broccoli soup or cranberry spinach salad; honey glazed ham; and bourbon pecan pie, $24 (also available a la carte), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24-31. Regular menu also available.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Soup or salad; honey-glazed ham with rosemary roasted red potatoes, roasted turnip, carrots and parsnips; and brioche bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce, $15.99, 11 a.m. to midnight Dec. 25.

Sushisamba, Grand Canal Shops; 702-607-0700 or venetian.com: Sambozonia menu, with $1 from each dish purchased going to Cool Earth: The Harvest salad with hearts of palm, tomato and red onion, $16; seviche made with Okinawan sweet potato, tamago furikake and aji amarillo oil, $18; soft shell crab slider with house-made squid ink bun, sweet plantain and aji amarillo aioli, $12; miso-cured tuna roll with yuba and takana zuke crisps, $20; robata-grilled bluefin tuna collar with yuca fritas and ponzu, $80; Peruvian chocolate semifreddo made with caramel creme and coca crumbs, $15.

Top of The World, the Strat; 702-380-7711 or stratrising.com: Ratatouille tartlet; roasted mushroom soup with smoked mushroom duxelles and chive creme fraiche or baby green salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes, Point Reyes blue cheese and roasted chestnut vinaigrette; confit of duck leg with gigante bean cassoulet; cabernet-braised short ribs with potato puree and baby root vegetables; and eggnog custard tart, $125, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. Regular menu also available.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Celeriac soup, Panzanella salad or baked clams oreganata; osso bucco with creamy polenta and gremolata, John Dory with mushroom risotto cake and blistered tomatoes, or herb-crusted lamb rack with wild mushrooms and carrot puree; and eggnog creme brulee or Santa’s milk and cookies, $50, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave. or 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; vegenationlv.com: Crab rangoons, $9. Spinach and mushroom lasagna, $14. Pumpkin pecan cheesecake, $8. Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. downtown, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Henderson.

VooDoo Steak, Rio; 702-777-7800 or caesars.com: Caesar salad or lobster bisque; applewood-smoked slab bacon; intermezzo; 20-ounce bone-in ribeye or 10-ounce center-cut beef fillet, both with whipped potatoes and jumbo asparagus spears; and creme brulee or melted chocolate dome with vanilla ice cream and Chantilly cream; $99, or $120 with Jack Daniel’s pairings. Call for reservations.

Some restaurants also are offering holiday takeout packages:

Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive; 702-323-6033 or graffitibao.com: Bao buns; Szechuan chicken dumplings; scallion pancake; lettuce salad with koji ranch; carved roasted duck with buns, plum sauce, cucumbers, hoisin sauce and cilantro; Kung Pao shrimp; eight-vegetable fried rice; lo mein noodles with roast pork or beef chow fun; Chinese broccoli in garlic sauce; and peppermint chocolate bao buns, $120 to serve four, $218 to serve eight, order at catering@graffitibao.com by 11 a.m. Dec. 23 for pickup before 6 p.m. Dec. 24 or between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery, multiple locations; mimiscatering.com: Holiday Take-Home Feast of a sliced smoked ham with orange-Dijon glaze, mashed potatoes, candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole with crispy onion strings, spinach and strawberry salad with walnuts and feta, gravy, two carrot-raisin nut loaves, one pumpkin pie and one pecan pie, serves 8-10, $104.99. Additional sides available a la carte or as a package for $54.99.

