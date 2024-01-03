Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug

A little rain didn’t stop Stanley cup collectors in the Las Vegas Valley from getting their hands on a new Starbucks exclusive mug.

A Target sign is shown outside a store on Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

On Wednesday, a new Stanley cup was released at Target stores across the country, with the mugs apparently being exclusive to the retailer’s in-store Starbucks cafes.

The winter collaboration cup, which is a metallic pink color, retails for about $50. However, prices on eBay could be seen nearing $200 late Wednesday morning.

Photos shared in social media groups on Facebook showed images of people camped outside of Las Vegas Valley Target stores as they waited for the stores to open early this morning.

A video shared on TikTok from a barista at a Target store shared a breakdown on the new limited edition cups:

A request for comment from Target and Stanley on the product launch was not immediately returned.