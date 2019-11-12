Las Vegas steakhouse orders special steaks for NFR event

Orders being taken now at D Las Vegas for these 36-ounce, dry-aged cuts to be served Dec. 1-21.

Andiamo Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas

Andiamo Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas apparently has learned that cowboys have big appetites, and that they’re willing to pay for top-notch beef.

The restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has acquired 36-ounce, 100-day dry-aged American wagyu steaks from Snake River Farms in Idaho for serving Dec. 1-21, in honor of the National Finals Rodeo. And they’re only ordering 200, so they advise reserving yours now.

Visit thed.com or call 800-274-5825.

NFR will run Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

