Philadelphia may be the home of the cheesesteak, but nothing says the City of Brotherly Love is the only place to find a good one.

Lardo

Case in point: the Bronx Bomber — a New York-ified version that comes by way of Portland to Lardo at Block 16 Urban Food Hall in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The sandwich has warm, shaved steak blanketed with house-made Provolone “Whiz,” topped with roasted and pickled peppers, vinegar mayo and shredded lettuce. $15, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella