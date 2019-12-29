Las Vegas Strip restaurants plan big New Year’s Eve menus

Las Vegas Strip resorts aren’t known for doing things on a small scale, and at no time is the celebration of excess seen more than on New Year’s Eve, with its special menus.

In true Las Vegas fashion, Strip restaurants tend to go all-out with their New Year’s Eve menu. A selection follows. Unless otherwise note, they’re available on Dec. 31.

Allegro, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-2040 or wynnlasvegas.com: Prix-fixe menu of such dishes as grilled octopus and colossal shrimp salad, artichoke and sheep’s milk ravioli with eggplant caviar, veal chop Parmigiana, pancetta-wrapped asparagus, dessert duo of frozen torrone orange sorbet with orange coulis and Chocolate and Coffee Crunch Clock; plus Prosecco toast at midnight, beginning at 9 p.m., $160. A la carte menu available from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay; or mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com: Oysters with cocktail sauce and mignonette, $27; heirloom baby beet salad with candied walnuts and goat cheese, $23; Big Eye tuna tartare with black garlic ponzu and wasabi aioli, $25; Caesar salad, $22; short rib ravioli with carrot puree, $26; seared foie gras with quince-apple chutney and cornbread, $33; shellfish platter, $80; butter-mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts with brown butter and sage, Cajun fries with spicy mayo or roasted organic and wild mushrooms, $13 each; seared Maine diver scallops with sunchoke puree and roasted salsify, $65; Ora King salmon with fennel and citrus marinade, $51; risotto with shaved black truffle, $55; center-cut filet and lobster tail, $95; duck breast with winter fruits and vegetables and spiced wine sauce, $57; coffee creme brulee, $14; Peanut Butter Heaven with chocolate sorbet, $14; and apple-caramel cheesecake with Granny Smith sorbet, $14.

Bardot Brasserie, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.mgmresorts.com: Brunch with special guest Diane Mina, founder of Bella Mina Gardens, who will showcase her signature bloody marys, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

Best Friend, Park MGM; 888-769-2464 or parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: All-you-can-eat barbecue, $85, with option to add lamb and lobster, $15. Also, $100 Champagne bottle special, $15 Champagne by the glass, $15 Soju Minis and $15 frozen margaritas.

Border Grill, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or bordergrillcom: Mini chiles rellenos, $16; Argentinian empanadas, $15; Peruvian seabass ceviche, $16; duck carnitas with black fig mole and orange-chipotle fennel slaw, $34; Seafood Molcajete with seared panela cheese, $38; Oaxacan short rib with root vegetable puree, $32; coconut flan, $10; or chocolate bread pudding, $10. Regular menu also available.

Carmine’s, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700 or carminesnyc.com: Open premium bar, Carmine’s Italian Prosecco, butler-passed hors d’oeuvres and buffet with dishes such as eggplant Parmigiana, pasta, chicken marsala, salmon, salads, breads and Venetian desserts, plus Prosecco toast at midnight, live entertainment and party hats and favors, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $195.

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Jose’s Way Tasting Menu of chips and salsa, tuna ceviche spoon, chicken siu mai, Iberico gao bao, snow pea leaf salad, taco birria, shrimp mojo, Costilla de Rez con Mole Chilorio, Twenty Vegetable Fried Rice and mango sticky rice, $75. Four-cocktail experience, $32.

Cipriani, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-342-9600 or wynnlasvegas.com: Four-couse prix-fixe menu of dishes including wagyu beef steak tartare, uovo in ravioli with shaved white truffle, sauteed Maine lobster and millefoglie with creme Chantilly, $350.

Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3305 or wynnlasvegas.com: Six-course prix-fixe menu including an Alba white truffle tasting, Mediterranean branzino with crab brandade, wagyu New York strip and Piedmont short ribs with black truffle sauce, $425, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7617 or eataly.com: Chef’s Table seven-course dinner with ingredients including caviar, white truffle, lobster and more, with wine pairings, $275, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Greene St. Kitchen, Palms; 702-942-7777 or palms.com: Lobster bisque or kale salad; beef tartare, King crab and avocado or grilled maitake mushrooms; seared scallops with roasted cauliflower florets and puree, red-wine-braised short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and glazed baby carrots and turnips, Big Stuffed Lobster with brulee lemon, or herb gnocchi with roasted cauliflower florets and cauliflower puree; and Humboldt Fog pound cake with compressesd berries and aged balsamic, or salted caramel chocolate tart with creme fraiche, $75, 5 to 7 p.m; $95, 7 to 11 p.m.

Heritage Steak, Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.mgmresorts.com: 32-ounce dry-aged, double-cut ribeye with roasted bone marrow, white truffle and foie gras, $175; Heritage Surf and Turf, $125; Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Gold Bar, $12.

Jardin, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Three-course prix-fixe menu of such dishes as hearth-baked oysters with spinach cream and peppercorn bacon, prime strip loin with truffled rösti potatoes, black truffles and garlic tendrils, and Jardin’s famous mini-flower pot cake served in three flavors, $99, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com: Four-course menu of such dishes as AB Tuna Pizza, miso black cod, Kobe beef short ribs and coconut rice, $95, 6 to 7 p.m. Five-course menu $125, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3607 or lacavelv.com: Ahi tuna and hamachi crudo with pickled cucumber and truffle ponzu; Hakkaido sea scallops with osetra caviar and Meyer lemon beurre blanc; Long Island crispy duck breast with fennel pollen and Port cherries; Colorado rack of lamb with sweet pea puree and Hasselback potatoes; and chef’s selections of desserts, $175, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wine pairings, $75. Regular menu available from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

La Pizza e La Pasta, Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7644 or eataly.com: Burrata with roasted vegetables and black truffle, or gnoccho fritto with Prosciutto San Daniele; Tagliatelle Bolognese, pork-and-veal-stuffed agnolotti with truffle butter, pizza with sweet Italian sansage and mushrooms, or pizza Margherita; and Tiramisu della Nonna or chocolate cookie with hazelnut gelato and candied hazelnut, $75, 5 to 11 p.m.

Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3310 or wynnlasvegas.com: Five-course prix-fixe menu of dishes such as yellowtail crudo with tamari and osetra caviar, King crab with white truffle custard and matsutake mushrooms, New York strip with beef cannelloni and romanesco and white-and-gold dessert, $450, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Manzo, Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7646 or eataly.com: Scallop with celery root and caviar, or dry-aged filet cruda with matsutake mushroom carpaccio and quail egg; mixed mushroom raviolo with truffle fonduta; braised wagyu short rib with polenta; and puff pastry with whipped mascarpone mousse and cherry, $160, 5 to 11 p.m.

The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio; 866-906-7171 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Two prix-fixe menus followed by show and party: seating beginning at 5 p.m., $155; seating beginning at 8:30 p.m., $395.

Mercato Della Pescheria, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-837-0309 or venetian.com: Roasted baby beet salad with Gorgonzola and pomegranate; truffle ravioli; filet mignon with coal-roasted lobster tail and potato cake; and chocolate mousse cake, $120.

Michael Mina, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Michael Mina’s Caviar Parfait; red King crab and hearts of palm; toasted farro risotto with mascarpone and Parmigiano-Reggiano (Alba white truffles $75 supplement); Spanish turbot Veronique; wagyu beef ribeye with crispy potato and creamed spinach; and amontillado mousse cake with orange-soy milk foam and almond crisp, $195, Dec. 31. Gala menu, Michael Mina’s Caviar Parfait; red King crab and hearts of palm; toasted farro and Alba white truffle risotto; Spanish turbot Veronique with Imperial caviar; duck pithivier pie with Perigord black truffle; wagyu beef rib cap with roasted foie gras; and amontillado mousse cake with orange-soy foam and almond crisp, $335.

Mizumi, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3320 or wynnlasvegas.com: Five-course prix-fixe menu of dishes such as robatayaki grilled wild sea bass atop green tea soba noodles, American wagyu tenderloin with foie saute and shishito miso, chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki sushi, a dessert duo, and a Champagne toast at midnight, $325, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

NoMad, Park MGM; 702-730-6785 or parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: Island Creek oysters with Champagne mignonette, or Russian osetra caviar with Dom Perignon brut and truffle potato chips ($105 supplement); Brussels sprouts wedge salad with bacon and Gorgonzola, crabcake with lemongrass aioli, or butternut squash minestrone with cannelini beans; black winter truffle gnocchi cacio e pepe, 4 grams ($32 supplement) or 8 grams ($58 supplement), or white Alba truffles shaved over fresh tagliatelle, 4 grams ($65 supplement) or 8 grams ($120 supplement); baked wild salmon with brioche-horseradish crust, NoMad Roast Chicken stuffed with foie gras and black truffle, or porcini-rubbed American wagyu prime rib with Pommes Anna and horseradish creme fraiche ($25 supplement), $130, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 (wine and Champagne pairings available). Fava bean hummus or hamachi ceviche; lemon-poppyseed pancakes, grilled hanger steak with two sunny-side eggs and salsa verde, or King crab Benedict, $55, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 1. A la carte menu also available.

Prime Steakhouse, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Petite chilled shellfish platter ($42 supplement); osetra caviar with toasted egg yolk and herbs; tuna tartare lettuce cups with avocado and puffed rice, or beef carpaccio with mushrooms and lemon; sauteed seas scallops with spaghetti squash and pumpkin seeds, or seared foie gras with figs; A5 Japanese wagyu filet with roasted maitake mushrooms and miso-mustard butter, A5 Japanese wagyu New York strip with sriracha butter, spinach and sesame, or Surf & Turf with cold-water lobster tail ($84 supplement); and The Prime Candy Bar or green apple Pavlova, $345.

Osteria Costa, Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.mgmresorts.com: Chilled limoncello-poached shrimp with King crab and truffle aioli, $24; wagyu short rib tortellini with truffle reduction and shaved truffles, $46; and chocolate espresso tart, $9.

Otoro Robata Grill & Sushi, Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.mgmresorts.com: Albacore tataki carpaccio, $16; King Crab Yuzu Caesar Salad, $25; grilled wagyu steak with garlic and soy vinegar and potato, $70; citrus cookies with strawberry gelee and sparkling sake sorbet, $12.

Ri Ra, the Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Pan-seared Parmesan and roasted red pepper polenta cakes with garlic goat cheese and Parmesan crisps, $13; herb-roasted chicken breast stuffed with lemon-herb couscous, with rainbow carrots and roasted figs stuffed with goat cheese, $29; coffee-and-chocolate-rubbed 10-ounce ribeye with rainbow potatoes and roasted red cabbage, $30; Peach Bellini Napoleon, peach mousse layered between Champagne cake, topped with ginger-peach compote and rum-caramel sauce, $10; 4 p.m. until closing. Signature Black Velvet cocktail made with Guinness and Champagne, $7.75 all day.

Rivea, Delano; 877-632-5400 or delanolasvegas.mgmresorts.com: Three-course prix-fixe dinner with seatings at 6 p.m., $125; and 9 p.m., $295.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-5320.or wynnlasvegas.com: Five-course menu of dishes such as butter-poached turbot fillet with potato gnocchetti and leek emulsion, prime filet mignon with braised wagyu short rib and truffle butter potato, Cappello al Oro for dessert, and Champagne toast, $395 beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Stack, Bellagio; 866-339-4566 or bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Wagyu hot rocks, $45; wagyu sirloin with ponzu butter-poached King crab and celery root, $28; wagyu filet with butter-poached Maine lobster and black truffle gnocchi, $125; and Strawberry Champagne Alaska, $12.

SW Steakhouse, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3325 or wynnlasvegas.com: Seafood Extravaganza with such dishes as Maine lobster salad and celery root soup with white truffles and fine herbs, black truffle salmon roulade with melted leeks and beurre rouge, dessert duo of Champagne-citrus parfait and Chocolate Decadence, and Champagne toast at midnight, $495, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade; 702-389-7400 or virgilsbbq.com: Backyard BBQ Dinner with premium open bar, smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken sliders and Virgil’s Pig Out Station with endless hush puppies, smoked chicken wings, mac and cheese, popcorn shrimp and BBQ Trash Ribs; plus desserts, live DJ, midnight countdown and Prosecco toast, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $150 per person.

Water Grill, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-832-4777 or watergrill.com: King crab California roll, half-dozen oyster sampler, wild jumbo shrimp cocktail, jumbo lump crab cake or three-ounce A5 Japanese satsuma wagyu New York strip ($10 supplement); roasted beet salad, clam chowder, Caesar salad or mixed greens; wild Brittany Dover sole with brown butter, 1 1/2 pounds wild Barents Sea King crab legs with cole slaw and melted butter, wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass with butternut squash gnocchi, farmed New Zealand King salmon with farro risotto, 12-ounce filet mignon with chimichurri, 16-ounce American wagyu ribye ($20 supplement), or 1 1/4-pound wild California spiny lobster with cole slaw and melted butter (larger sizes available); and chocolate espresso cake, maple cheesecake, caramel bread pudding or Key lime pie, $140. Wine pairings, $40.

Wing Lei, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3388 or wynnlasvegas.com: Multi-course prix-fixe menu with dishes such as osetra caviar and crispy King crab with Champagne cream vinaigrette, Peking Duck Roll and braised wagyu short ribs with a mushroom-soy reduction, $268, beginning at 9 p.m. A la carte menu available by reservation from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

