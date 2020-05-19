Las Vegas well-represented in Ming Tsai’s cooking fundraiser

Cooking Live, which will run Sunday on Instagram, will be a fundraiser for cancer charities, including the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons plays during the band's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The show was in part of their Evolve Tour in support of their third studio album Evolve. (Review-Journal file photo)

Chef Jose Andres will take part in Ming Tsai's Cooking Live fundraiser. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This Wednesday, May 4, 2011 file photo shows Guy Fieri as he poses for a portrait in New York.(AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Las Vegas will be well-represented when PBS’ Ming Tsai takes his annual Cooking Live fundraiser virtual Sunday, thanks to appearances by Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee, UNLV grad Guy Fieri and chef José Andrés, who operates several restaurants on the Strip.

They’ll all be part of an Instagram Live broadcast that will also include appearances by chefs Aaron Sanchez and Amanda Freitag, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Paris Hilton.

Every year, Tsai hosts a benefit for Family Reach, an organization that assists families with the financial burdens that accompany a cancer diagnosis. This year, however, the event is going virtual, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. From 1 to 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, celebrities from around the world will join the chef on Instagram to put their cooking skills to the test. McKee’s show-closing appearance at 5 p.m., which will also run on the band’s Instagram account, @imaginedragons, will also help raise funds for Imagine Dragons’ own Tyler Robinson Foundation, which has been working to help families battling pediatric cancer since 2013.

Follow @mingtsai on Instagram to stay informed on the event.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.