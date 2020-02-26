Lauded L.A. chefs plan 1-night kitchen takeover in Las Vegas

Marc Vetri’s Vetri Cucina at the Palms will be taken over by fellow James Beard Award-winners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for a special dinner March 30.

Marinara-braised meatballs with ricotta and garlic bread. (Erica Gould)

Chicken Parmesan (Erica Gould)

Spicy fusilli with vodka and basil. (Liz Barclay)

Gem lettuce with Calabrian chili dressing and Parmesan. (Erica Gould)

Prominent Los Angeles chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will take over the kitchen of fellow James Beard Award-winner Marc Vetri at Vetri Cucina at the Palms on March 30.

Shook and Dotolo first found acclaim with their Animal restaurant and their cookbook, “Two Dudes, One Pan.” They have worked as a team since meeting in culinary school in 1999 and were nominated for Best Chef: West by the James Beard Foundation in 2013, 2014 and 2015 for Animal and won the award in 2016. They also were nominated for Outstanding Restaurant Design for Jon & Vinny’s Fairfax in 2016.

In addition to Animal, their restaurants are Son of a Gun, Troi Mec, two locations of Petit Trois, two locations of Jon & Vinny’s Italian and three Kismets, all in Southern California.

Shook and Dotolo’s four-course prix-fixe menu at Vetri on March 30 will begin with shared starters of Gem lettuce with Calabrian chili dressing and Parmesan, roast beet “Greek” with black olive vinaigrette and feta, and marinara-braised meatballs with ricotta and garlic bread, followed by spicy fusilli with vodka and basil, a shared third course of chicken Parmesan, polenta with six-hour Bolognese and Grana Padano and grilled broccolini with golden raisins and chili vinaigrette, and shared desserts of chocolate cake with vanilla custard and New York cheesecake with berry compote.

It’s $75. For reservations, call 702-944-5900 or book through opentable.com.

