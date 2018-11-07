Lavo celebrates 10th birthday with Giant Arancini

Lavo at Palazzo is celebrating its 10th anniversary and the more than 1 million people it has served.

Lavo

You can mark the occasion with one of its signature 1-pound meatballs (Lavo has served more than 165,000 of them in the past 10 years), but it also has introduced a special celebratory menu through Friday, including this Giant Arancini, which is a white risotto with wild mushrooms and Parmigiana finished tableside with shaved white truffles, $28.

The special menu also offers wagyu pizzaiola with duck-fat stacked potatoes, $65; rolled cannoli cake, $12; and the Love Lavo cocktail, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit &Rose Vodka with cold-pressed lemon, preserved orange, basil, cinnamon and Angry Orchard Rose Cider, $14.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.