ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Food

Learn how to make Gordon Ramsay Steak’s El Matador

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 1:45 pm
 

Making this Gordon Ramsay Steak cocktail at home means taking time to infuse your own tequila, but the results are worth the effort. The spicy habanero peppers magnify the already-aggressive agave spirit. But the cinnamon sugar on the rim of the glass comes to the rescue to smooth everything over on the back end of each sip.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. pineapple/habanero-infused Casa Noble Silver Tequila

■ 1 oz. Cointreau

■ 1 oz. agave syrup

■ 2 oz. lime juice

■ 1/2 oz. passion fruit puree

■ 1 half pineapple

■ 1 habanero pepper

■ cinnamon sugar as garnish

Prep

Cube, muddle or blend half a pineapple. Dice 1 habanero pepper, removing seeds. Combine with 1 bottle of Casa Noble or your favorite blanco tequila. Let sit for 5 to 7 days.

Directions

Combine tequila, Cointreau, agave syrup, passion fruit puree and lime juice. Add ice and shake well. Strain into rocks glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like