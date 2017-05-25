Learn how to make Gordon Ramsay Steak’s El Matador

The El Matador, with tequila, Cointreau, passion fruit puree, chili pepper and lime juice at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris hotel-casino on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Making this Gordon Ramsay Steak cocktail at home means taking time to infuse your own tequila, but the results are worth the effort. The spicy habanero peppers magnify the already-aggressive agave spirit. But the cinnamon sugar on the rim of the glass comes to the rescue to smooth everything over on the back end of each sip.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. pineapple/habanero-infused Casa Noble Silver Tequila

■ 1 oz. Cointreau

■ 1 oz. agave syrup

■ 2 oz. lime juice

■ 1/2 oz. passion fruit puree

■ 1 half pineapple

■ 1 habanero pepper

■ cinnamon sugar as garnish

Prep

Cube, muddle or blend half a pineapple. Dice 1 habanero pepper, removing seeds. Combine with 1 bottle of Casa Noble or your favorite blanco tequila. Let sit for 5 to 7 days.

Directions

Combine tequila, Cointreau, agave syrup, passion fruit puree and lime juice. Add ice and shake well. Strain into rocks glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar.