Food

Longtime Las Vegas Valley doughnut purveyor opens downtown shop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 7:38 am
 
Downtown has a new hole star.

The Donut Hole is now open on South Sixth Street in the space once occupied by Donut Bar, which closed last May after seven years.

The Donut Hole comes courtesy of Carl’s Donuts, which opened a shop in Las Vegas in the mid-1960s, later moved into wholesale baking and distribution, then returned to retail in 2018 with a location on Sunset Road just east of the airport (while also continuing the wholesale operation).

The freshly renovated space encompasses almost 1,200 square feet, with black and white marble tabletops, neon signs and ruby red tiling. The opening menu mixes doughnut holes and classic, fancy and specialty doughnuts.

Look for glazed, maple bars and jelly-filled; apple fritters and cinnamon rolls; and berry ricotta, devil’s food and brown butter old-fashioned versions. The menu also offers sweet and savory danish and croissants.

The Donut Hole is at 124 S. Sixth St. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: thedonutholedtlv.com. Order: order.toasttab.com/online/carls-donuts-2-124-s-6th-street.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

