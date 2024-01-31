Longtime Las Vegas Valley doughnut purveyor opens downtown shop

The new spot occupies the former Donut Bar on South Sixth Street with a menu that mixes doughnut holes and classic, fancy and specialty doughnuts.

The Donut Hole is open as of early 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Carl's Donuts)

The interior of The Donut Hole, which is open as of early 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Carl's Donuts)

Downtown has a new hole star.

The Donut Hole is now open on South Sixth Street in the space once occupied by Donut Bar, which closed last May after seven years.

The Donut Hole comes courtesy of Carl’s Donuts, which opened a shop in Las Vegas in the mid-1960s, later moved into wholesale baking and distribution, then returned to retail in 2018 with a location on Sunset Road just east of the airport (while also continuing the wholesale operation).

The freshly renovated space encompasses almost 1,200 square feet, with black and white marble tabletops, neon signs and ruby red tiling. The opening menu mixes doughnut holes and classic, fancy and specialty doughnuts.

Look for glazed, maple bars and jelly-filled; apple fritters and cinnamon rolls; and berry ricotta, devil’s food and brown butter old-fashioned versions. The menu also offers sweet and savory danish and croissants.

The Donut Hole is at 124 S. Sixth St. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: thedonutholedtlv.com. Order: order.toasttab.com/online/carls-donuts-2-124-s-6th-street.

