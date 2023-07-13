Look but don’t lick: Tempting dishes from new Wolfgang Puck restaurant — PHOTOS
1228 Main in downtown Las Vegas is now serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar menus, plus the bakery.
You can look. And swipe. Or click. But you can’t lick. Well, you could lick, and really, who could blame you for applying tongue to screen? These food and drink shots are gorgeous.
As the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported, 1228 Main restaurant opened in June at 1228 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas, a project of David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with the celebrated chef as a partner. The restaurant, initially only open for breakfast, recently added lunch, dinner and bar service. To celebrate, 1228 Main shared these menu and cocktail images.
The debut of 1228 Main comes amid other big developments for chef Puck, as also first reported by the R-J.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.