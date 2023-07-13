Look but don’t lick: Tempting dishes from new Wolfgang Puck restaurant — PHOTOS

1228 Main in downtown Las Vegas is now serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar menus, plus the bakery.

Spreads and breads from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)

A lemon cruffiin (croissant-muffin) from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main

Peaches and cream French toast with crème Chantilly from the breakfast menu at 1228 Main

A prosciutto and provolone sandwich on rosemary focaccia from the lunch menu at 1228 Main

A pastrami, Gruyère and slaw sandwich on seeded rye from the lunch menu at 1228 Main

A rustic grilled cheese sandwich from the lunch menu at 1228 Main

Spicy tomato spaghetti from the lunch menu at 1228 Main

Chicken pot pie from the dinner menu at 1228 Main

A Prime burger from the dinner menu at 1228 Main

Grilled zabuton steak from the dinner menu at 1228 Main

Amalfi lemon cake from the dinner menu at 1228 Main

A Mysterious Ways cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main

A You Wreck Me cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main

A Negroni from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main

You can look. And swipe. Or click. But you can’t lick. Well, you could lick, and really, who could blame you for applying tongue to screen? These food and drink shots are gorgeous.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported, 1228 Main restaurant opened in June at 1228 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas, a project of David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with the celebrated chef as a partner. The restaurant, initially only open for breakfast, recently added lunch, dinner and bar service. To celebrate, 1228 Main shared these menu and cocktail images.

The debut of 1228 Main comes amid other big developments for chef Puck, as also first reported by the R-J.

