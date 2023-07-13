94°F
Food

Look but don’t lick: Tempting dishes from new Wolfgang Puck restaurant — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 6:39 am
 
Spreads and breads from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in t ...
Spreads and breads from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
A lemon cruffiin (croissant-muffin) from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in ...
A lemon cruffiin (croissant-muffin) from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in ...
Breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 122 ...
Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 122 ...
Coffee and pastries from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 122 ...
Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 122 ...
Pastries and breads from the breakfast and bakery menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Peaches and cream French toast with crème Chantilly from the breakfast menu at 1228 Main, open ...
Peaches and cream French toast with crème Chantilly from the breakfast menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
A prosciutto and provolone sandwich on rosemary focaccia from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, open ...
A prosciutto and provolone sandwich on rosemary focaccia from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
A pastrami, Gruyère and slaw sandwich on seeded rye from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened i ...
A pastrami, Gruyère and slaw sandwich on seeded rye from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
A rustic grilled cheese sandwich from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 ...
A rustic grilled cheese sandwich from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
Spicy tomato spaghetti from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. i ...
Spicy tomato spaghetti from the lunch menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Ace Buhay)
Chicken pot pie from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the ...
Chicken pot pie from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
A Prime burger from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the A ...
A Prime burger from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
Grilled zabuton steak from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. i ...
Grilled zabuton steak from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
Amalfi lemon cake from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in th ...
Amalfi lemon cake from the dinner menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
A Mysterious Ways cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Mai ...
A Mysterious Ways cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
A You Wreck Me cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main S ...
A You Wreck Me cocktail from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)
A Negroni from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts ...
A Negroni from the cocktail menu at 1228 Main, opened in June 2023 at 1228 Main St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas by David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with Puck, the famed chef, as a partner. (Chris Wessling)

You can look. And swipe. Or click. But you can’t lick. Well, you could lick, and really, who could blame you for applying tongue to screen? These food and drink shots are gorgeous.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported, 1228 Main restaurant opened in June at 1228 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas, a project of David Robins, a longtime Wolfgang Puck executive, with the celebrated chef as a partner. The restaurant, initially only open for breakfast, recently added lunch, dinner and bar service. To celebrate, 1228 Main shared these menu and cocktail images.

The debut of 1228 Main comes amid other big developments for chef Puck, as also first reported by the R-J.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

