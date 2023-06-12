79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Wolfgang Puck spot on the Strip to be remodeled into a new restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 11:25 am
 
Updated June 12, 2023 - 12:00 pm
The entrance to Lupo by Wolfgang Puck in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. After being open ...
The entrance to Lupo by Wolfgang Puck in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. After being open since 1999, the restaurant is being remodeled by the Puck group in a new spot with a new name and concept. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Lupo in Mandalay Bay is leaving Las Vegas. But staying in town.

The Italian restaurant from chef Wolfgang Puck opened at the Strip property in May 1999. Over nearly a quarter century, it’s had soft refreshes but never a wholesale remodel. Until now. If all goes according to plan, that remodel will begin in August, with a reopening by the end of the year.

And when that happens, Lupo will be no more. Besides a new look, the restaurant will have a new name and concept, though it will still be Italian.

“With the Super Bowl coming, Mandalay Bay has been making a variety of upgrades at the property. They came to us and said, ‘Could we do something different? We want you stay. We want you to do something new for us,’ ” said Thomas Kaplan, senior managing partner in the Wolfgang Puck group.

The name and other specifics haven’t been revealed, but “it’s personal to Wolfgang and his life. We wanted to create something new and exciting and different that’s tied to Wolfgang personally,” Kaplan said.

Wolf heads west

The new restaurant at Mandalay Bay frees up the Lupo name, and the Puck team isn’t letting a beloved brand sit idle. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, a sports restaurant in Downtown Summerlin, is assuming the Lupo name as part of its conversion into a luxury neighborhood restaurant. Plans call for renovations to begin this summer or early fall, with a launch by the end of the year.

“We’re still working on the design and menu,” Kaplan said. “It will be along the lines of a combination of Spago and Lupo: Mediterranean with American and Asian elements.” Spago, of course, is the chef’s famed restaurant that has been on the Strip since 1992, first in the Forum Shops at Caesars and now at Bellagio.

Both Players Locker and Lupo in Mandalay Bay will close for renovations.

Ongoing changes at Mandalay Bay

The Lupo moves come amid other significant developments in food and drink at the property.

Retro by Voltaggio, from chef brothers and “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, launched in early May in the former Aureole, which chef Charlie Palmer opened in 1999. Flanker Kitchen, a next-gen sports bar with a ceiling installation honoring the Formula One Grand Prix track, launched Saturday at the property. And Fleur, with its regional French cooking, is closing June 30 to make way for a concept yet to be named.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
2
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
3
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
4
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
5
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas in June
RJ

Homegrown rockers Otherwise, the Vegas Fringe Festival and celebrations of National Bourbon Day and Lobster Day highlight this week’s lineup.

More stories
Strip steakhouse, once famous and French, closing in June
Strip steakhouse, once famous and French, closing in June
Longtime Wolfgang Puck executive opens Arts District restaurant-bakery
Longtime Wolfgang Puck executive opens Arts District restaurant-bakery
Durango resort reveals breezy California beach house restaurant
Durango resort reveals breezy California beach house restaurant
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
The Sundry food hall reveals opening date, final restaurants roster
The Sundry food hall reveals opening date, final restaurants roster
Mark Wahlberg in Prime form in surprise Strip visit
Mark Wahlberg in Prime form in surprise Strip visit