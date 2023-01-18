53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Lotus of Siam owners open 2 new restaurants at Red Rock Resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2023 - 1:21 pm
 
A king crab dish from Naxos Taverna, a new Greek restaurant at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. Th ...
A king crab dish from Naxos Taverna, a new Greek restaurant at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. The new Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos is the sibling restaurant to the taverna. (Anthony Mair)

The owners of Lotus of Siam are heading to Greece and celebrating the slurp.

Bua Food Group, which recently expanded the famed Thai restaurant to Red Rock Resort, has announced the debut of Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Thursday at the property. Menus come courtesy of chef Mark Andelbradt, managing partner and director of culinary operations of Bua Food Group.

At Naxos, named for the Greek island of Naxos, the menu features contemporary Greek cooking focused on seafood. Look for whole fish such as lavraki (a type of sea bass) and skorpina (often called rockfish), as well as prawns wrapped in kataifi (shredded phyllo dough). The menu also features traditional meze and daily fresh bread paired with single-origin Greek olive oil.

Kallisto Oyster Bar, with just 13 seats, showcases more than 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, along with other seafood dishes such as a pan roast.

The beverage program offers cocktails made with traditional Greek spirits such as tsipouro, ouzo and mastitha, plus Greek beers, sangria and a wine list.

“We are excited to continue on this culinary adventure together as a hospitality group and deliver excellent dining options to the Summerlin community and Red Rock Casino guests,” said Lou Abin, managing partner and co-founder of Bua Food Group.

Naxos Taverna will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit naxosredrock.com and follow on Instagram at @naxos.taverna and @redrockoysterbar.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
3
Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian canceled
4
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
5
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV hospitality student Jay Chang, left, refreshes food trays at UNLVino on Saturday, May 7, 2 ...
UNLVino announces dining series lineup of Las Vegas chefs
RJ

UNLVino, the longtime fundraiser for UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, has announced three more gatherings hosted by local chefs leading up to April’s Grand Tasting finale.

The North American touring cast of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, and David Blaine head this week’s roster of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
African honey, Ohio soy sauce and a ‘sexier version of Jell-O’ highlight Fancy Food Show
African honey, Ohio soy sauce and a ‘sexier version of Jell-O’ highlight Fancy Food Show
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
New dim sum spot to open in Las Vegas’ Chinatown
New dim sum spot to open in Las Vegas’ Chinatown
8 lucky places to eat in Las Vegas for Chinese New Year
8 lucky places to eat in Las Vegas for Chinese New Year