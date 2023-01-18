Lotus of Siam owners open 2 new restaurants at Red Rock Resort

Bua Food Group, which recently expanded the famed Thai restaurant to Red Rock Resort, has announced the debut of Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos.

A king crab dish from Naxos Taverna, a new Greek restaurant at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. The new Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos is the sibling restaurant to the taverna. (Anthony Mair)

The owners of Lotus of Siam are heading to Greece and celebrating the slurp.

Bua Food Group, which recently expanded the famed Thai restaurant to Red Rock Resort, has announced the debut of Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Thursday at the property. Menus come courtesy of chef Mark Andelbradt, managing partner and director of culinary operations of Bua Food Group.

At Naxos, named for the Greek island of Naxos, the menu features contemporary Greek cooking focused on seafood. Look for whole fish such as lavraki (a type of sea bass) and skorpina (often called rockfish), as well as prawns wrapped in kataifi (shredded phyllo dough). The menu also features traditional meze and daily fresh bread paired with single-origin Greek olive oil.

Kallisto Oyster Bar, with just 13 seats, showcases more than 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, along with other seafood dishes such as a pan roast.

The beverage program offers cocktails made with traditional Greek spirits such as tsipouro, ouzo and mastitha, plus Greek beers, sangria and a wine list.

“We are excited to continue on this culinary adventure together as a hospitality group and deliver excellent dining options to the Summerlin community and Red Rock Casino guests,” said Lou Abin, managing partner and co-founder of Bua Food Group.

Naxos Taverna will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit naxosredrock.com and follow on Instagram at @naxos.taverna and @redrockoysterbar.