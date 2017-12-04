ad-fullscreen
Food

Lotus of Siam to open at new Las Vegas location

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 11:39 am
 

The wait is almost over for Lotus of Siam to open at its new location at 620 E. Flamingo Road. Invitations went out early Monday morning to a friends-and-family event on Dec. 10, which will double as a birthday party for chef Saipin Chutima and a grand opening celebration for the space. The restaurant will open to the public the following morning. It will serve lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with dinner every night from 5:30 p.m. until the last seating at 10 p.m. The original location of the award-winning Thai restaurant, on East Sahara Avenue, remains closed pending repairs to flood damage suffered in September.

