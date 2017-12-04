Lotus of Siam to open at new Las Vegas location

The wait is almost over for Lotus of Siam to open at its new location at 620 E. Flamingo Road.

Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam after a portion of its ceiling collapsed in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Water drips down from the ceiling of Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam after a portion of its ceiling collapsed in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam staff members Brittany Edberg, left, and Sabrina Chutima, center, removes debris after a portion of its ceiling collapsed in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

The wait is almost over for Lotus of Siam to open at its new location at 620 E. Flamingo Road. Invitations went out early Monday morning to a friends-and-family event on Dec. 10, which will double as a birthday party for chef Saipin Chutima and a grand opening celebration for the space. The restaurant will open to the public the following morning. It will serve lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with dinner every night from 5:30 p.m. until the last seating at 10 p.m. The original location of the award-winning Thai restaurant, on East Sahara Avenue, remains closed pending repairs to flood damage suffered in September.