Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms adds tacos, tamales to menu

House-made south-of-the-border options join Symon’s lineup of smoked meats (including those sold by the pound) and vegetarian options.

Mabel's BBQ at the Palms has added tacos and tamales made with its smoked meats. (Palms)

Chef Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms has some smokin’ new menu items.

Mabel’s has added a selection of made-from-scratch tacos and tamales, many of them incorporating the restaurant’s barbecued meats. Taco fillings are wrapped in house-made tortillas with choices of pork shoulder, smoked chicken or beef brisket, plus a vegetarian melange of smoked mushrooms with avocado, cilantro and crema. The selection is rounded out with the ’Merican, a hard-shell taco with ground beef, pico de gallo and Monterey jack cheese. They’re $4 each.

Choices of tamales made from masa formed in-house and steamed in corn husks, $3 each, are the KC BBQ Brisket, the smoked meat finished with mustard, tomato and paprika; smoked chicken, with salsa verde, jalapeno, roasted garlic and tomato; pork shoulder; and vegetarian, with Monterey jack cheese, jalapeno and smoked poblano peppers. Mabel’s also has added freshly made guacamole with house-made chips, $9.

The restaurant from Symon continues to offer pig parts such as crispy tails and crispy ears, $8; smoked meats by the pound, $15 to $19; Cleveland-style dishes such as kielbasa, $12; or chopped pork with sauerkraut and jalapenos, $15; sides such as smoked beets with horseradish, $7; and fried potatoes with scallions and sherry vinegar, $6; and three salad choices, $13 to $15. All-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink options also are available.

Visit mabelsbbqlv.com or call 702-944-5931.

