Manzo at Eataly in Las Vegas to open Wednesday

Manzo, the last piece of the sprawling Eataly enterprise that anchors the Strip side of Park MGM, will open Wednesday, the company announced Thursday.
Manzo will be one of two parts of Eataly offering table service. In an intimate, 70-seat space, the restaurant’s name — “manzo” means “beef” in Italian — celebrates the butcher as an integral part of the culture’s culinary heritage. Its centerpiece is an open hearth with fire fueled by applewood and white oak, with meats, poultry and vegetables cooked above it. The house specialty is a 40-ounce ribeye that cooks for 45 minutes over the fire before being seared and served.
Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are being accepted at 702-730-7646.
For more information, visit eataly.com.
