Manzo at Eataly in Las Vegas to open Wednesday

Master cooks Reuben Alejo, left, Patrick Barberis and Scott Brown cook on the open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Master cook Scott Brown cooks on the open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Branzino with grilled sea bass, fennel and artichokes at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Master cook Scott Brown cooks on the open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Master cook Scott Barberis cooks on the open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bartender Patrick McCoy prepares a drink at L'Aperitivo before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People stop by Enoteca, a wine bar, before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Executive Chef Nicole Brisson talks with members of her staff before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People explore Eataly before the ribbon cutting ceremony at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Food is prepared at La Salumeria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fresh mozzarella is displayed before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dough is prepared at Chef's Table before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eataly USA CEO Nicola Farinetti speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Manolis Chatzmichalis, Eataly Las Vegas store director, from left, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Adam Saper, CFO and managing partner of Eataly USA, Alex Saper, COO and managing partner of Eataly USA, Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly USA, Andrea Guerra, global president of Eataly, and Executive Chef Niceol Brisson pose during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees look on during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the restaurant staff walk through Eataly at Park MGM before the grand opening in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Executive Chef Nicole Brisson, center, helps hold the pasta ribbon for the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People try food from La Pescheria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wine glasses and bottles are stored and set before the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Prosciutto di Parma, aged 24 months, at La Salumeria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

La Pasta Fresca e Di Gragnano before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, center left, after the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Manzo, the last piece of the sprawling Eataly enterprise that anchors the Strip side of Park MGM, will open Wednesday, the company announced Thursday.

Manzo will be one of two parts of Eataly offering table service. In an intimate, 70-seat space, the restaurant’s name — “manzo” means “beef” in Italian — celebrates the butcher as an integral part of the culture’s culinary heritage. Its centerpiece is an open hearth with fire fueled by applewood and white oak, with meats, poultry and vegetables cooked above it. The house specialty is a 40-ounce ribeye that cooks for 45 minutes over the fire before being seared and served.

Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are being accepted at 702-730-7646.

For more information, visit eataly.com.

