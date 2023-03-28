49°F
Food

Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2023 - 8:28 pm
 
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, greet fans during the opening celebra ...
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, greet fans during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg, center, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburg ...
Mark Wahlberg, center, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening ce ...
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People record and look on as Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlbur ...
People record and look on as Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg, center, greets people during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The ...
Mark Wahlberg, center, greets people during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Burger samples are passed out during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppe ...
Burger samples are passed out during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The staff of Wahlburgers pose for a photo with brothers Paul Wahlberg, lower left, and Mark Wah ...
The staff of Wahlburgers pose for a photo with brothers Paul Wahlberg, lower left, and Mark Wahlberg, center, at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandal ...
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view inside the new Wahlburgers during the opening celebration at The Shoppes at Mandalay Pla ...
A view inside the new Wahlburgers during the opening celebration at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandal ...
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg, left, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburger ...
Mark Wahlberg, left, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening ce ...
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, presents brothers Mark Wahlberg and Paul Wahlber ...
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, presents brothers Mark Wahlberg and Paul Wahlberg, center and second from right, and other associates of Wahlburgers, a key to the Las Vegas Strip during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brothers Paul Wahlberg, left, and Mark Wahlberg pose for pictures during the opening celebratio ...
Brothers Paul Wahlberg, left, and Mark Wahlberg pose for pictures during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view inside the new Wahlburgers during the opening celebration at The Shoppes at Mandalay Pla ...
A view inside the new Wahlburgers during the opening celebration at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, left, and Paul Wahlberg are interviewed during the opening celebration ...
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, left, and Paul Wahlberg are interviewed during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Wahlberg, right, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburge ...
Mark Wahlberg, right, pours drinks at the bar during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of the new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2 ...
An exterior view of the new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening celebr ...
Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, Paul Wahlberg, right, are interviewed during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Wahlberg, a new Las Vegas resident, homeowner and fitness chain investor, celebrated the latest addition to his local portfolio on Monday with a launch party for the latest Wahlburgers, this one in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place on the Strip.

The first Vegas Wahlburgers opened on the Strip in 2016 in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe Las Vegas (then Bally’s).

Wahlberg was joined at the burger bash by one of his brothers, chef Paul Wahlberg, who runs the chain with him and with another brother, Donnie Wahlberg, who did not attend.

Mark and Paul Wahlberg posed for media photographs for about 20 minutes against the step-and-repeat before heading into the party. Just beyond the roped-off entrance and press area, dozens of onlookers held their smartphones aloft to capture images.

The restaurant invited more than 200 guests, a mix of friends, Wahlburgers principals, casino executives and media. Movie posters for Mark Wahlberg’s films, and a poster for “Blue Bloods,” Donnie Wahlberg’s hit TV series, line the walls of the restaurant, which is rendered in shades of signature Wahlburgers green.

Among the essential burgers at the restaurant are the ⅓-pound Our Burger with government cheese (American cheese) and the O.F.D. (Originally from Dorchestah), a double-patty burger that nods to the brothers’ hometown of Boston and the native pronunciation of the Dorchester neighborhood.

The new Wahlburgers is next to Hussong’s Cantina in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

