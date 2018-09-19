Master Chefs of France event coming to The Venetian

Twelve members of The Master Chefs of France will celebrate the fall harvest with Haute Cuisine, an environmentally friendly themed event, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Aquatic Club at Palazzo.

The Palazzo hotel-casino is shown on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Among the participating chefs with local connections are Olivier Dubreuil, executive chef of The Venetian and Palazzo; Simon Bregais, executive pastry chef of The Venetian and Palazzo; Jean Joho, chef/proprietor of The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas; and Jacques Sorci, vice president culinary global of the Hakkasan Group.

The focus will be on healthy and sustainable food, and organic, biodynamic and sustainable wines, beer and spirits. Even the decor is being carefully considered; potted plants will be used, as well as art made of wine corks.

Tickets are $75 per person or $135 per couple, and copies of the Master Chefs of France cookbook will be available for $35. For tickets, go to venetian.com or any box office at one of the two properties.

The Review-Journal is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

