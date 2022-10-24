63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

McRib returning to McDonald’s restaurants in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 1:36 pm
 
The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's restaurants across the country. (McDonald's)
The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's restaurants across the country. (McDonald's)
The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's restaurants across the country. (McDonald's)
The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's restaurants across the country. (McDonald's)

For fans of a certain sandwich, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

McDonald’s announced on Monday that its popular McRib is returning to restaurants across the country, including here in the Las Vegas Valley, starting Oct. 31.

The sandwich is made from a seasoned boneless pork patty pressed into the shape of a rack of ribs. The pork is dipped in barbecue sauce, topped with onions and dill pickles and served on a toasted bun.

McDonald’s says the McRib will be available through Nov. 20. And in a tweet, the restaurant chain says the sandwich is on its “farewell tour.”

When asked if this means the McRib is being retired, a spokesperson said, “We can’t say for certain what the future holds, but for now fans should enjoy the McRib while they can, because it won’t be returning nationwide anytime soon.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
2
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
3
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
4
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
5
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST