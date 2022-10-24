McRib returning to McDonald’s restaurants in Las Vegas

The popular pork sandwich is on its “farewell tour,” according to a tweet from McDonald’s.

The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's restaurants across the country. (McDonald's)

For fans of a certain sandwich, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

McDonald’s announced on Monday that its popular McRib is returning to restaurants across the country, including here in the Las Vegas Valley, starting Oct. 31.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The sandwich is made from a seasoned boneless pork patty pressed into the shape of a rack of ribs. The pork is dipped in barbecue sauce, topped with onions and dill pickles and served on a toasted bun.

McDonald’s says the McRib will be available through Nov. 20. And in a tweet, the restaurant chain says the sandwich is on its “farewell tour.”

When asked if this means the McRib is being retired, a spokesperson said, “We can’t say for certain what the future holds, but for now fans should enjoy the McRib while they can, because it won’t be returning nationwide anytime soon.”

