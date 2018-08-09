Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas offer free kids meals

If back-to-school supplies (and clothes, and backpacks, and fees) have put a crimp in your budget, here’s a little bit of fiscal relief.

Huevos Divorciados at Pancho's Kitchen. (Pancho's Kitchen)

Camarones a la Diabla at Pancho's Kitchen. (Pancho's Kitchen)

Sharky’s Modern Mexican Kitchen will give a free kids’ meal to anyone who buys an entree (and two kids’ meals for two entrees, and on and on), Sunday through Friday. Sharky’s kids meals are the Power Plate (chicken, tofu or salmon with two sides), or a cheese quesadilla with black beans and rice, bean and cheese burrito, chicken and cheese roll-up or nachos. Sharky’s is at 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., at Fort Apache Road, and 5070 Blue Diamond Road, just west of Decatur Boulevard.

And Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of two entrees all day Monday. The restaurant’s kids’ meals include pigs in a blanket, enchiladas, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and tacos, with beans and rice or french fries and ice cream for dessert.

