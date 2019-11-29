MGM Grand’s China Tang will close in February

Restaurant will shutter a week after its second anniversary. Thirty-one employees will be affected by the closure.

China Tang will close permanently after service Feb. 2. (MGM Resorts International)

China Tang at MGM Grand will close next year, the staff was told Friday afternoon. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Feb. 2, exactly one week after its two-year anniversary. There are no confirmed plans for the space afterwards.

Thirty-one employees will be affected by the closure. MGM Resorts International promises its talent acquisition team will assist those employees in finding other jobs within the company.

China Tang opened its doors at MGM Grand on Jan. 26, 2018, and was known for its Beijing duck, dim sum and signature cocktails. It led a small wave of refined, traditional Chinese restaurant openings on the Strip.

