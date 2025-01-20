Michelin-starred chef abandons Strip restaurant plans

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The exterior of Lakeside restaurant, which closed in July 2024 at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. What's next for the restaurant is unclear now that a famed East Coast chef has decided not to open a restaurant in the space. (Barbara Kraft)

Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, has decided not to open a seafood restaurant in 2025 at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. (Marcel Boldu)

Fiola Mare won’t be launching along the waters of Wynn Las Vegas after all.

The seafood spot from Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi was supposed to have opened early this year, replacing Lakeside restaurant on the property’s Lake of Dreams. Fiola Mare ranked among the most anticipated Vegas restaurant debuts for 2025.

But not now.

“We are not moving ahead with the location at the Wynn at this time,” Trabocchi said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We continue to actively look for the right location in Las Vegas and look forward to opening there in the future.”

Trabocchi did not provide a reason for abandoning the project. A Wynn representative was not immediately available for comment.

Lakeside, which opened in 2010 in the former Daniel Boulud Brasserie, closed in July.

Trabocchi, who is also a James Beard Award winner, is known for his seafood and Italian spots in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida. He recently debuted Seta su Ilma, a coastal Italian restaurant aboard Ilma, a Ritz-Carlton superyacht.

