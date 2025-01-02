Las Vegas’ most anticipated restaurant openings of 2025

In 2025, Chef Jeremy Ford is scheduled to bring an outpost of his Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed restaurant to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Stubborn Seed)

A steak board from Rare Society steakhouse, which is planned to open in 2025 in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (Rare Society)

An Italian beef sandwich from Portillo's, the chain known for its Chicago-inspired food. Portillo's could open in Las Vegas in 2025. (Portillo's)

Lotus of Siam could reopen in 2025 in its original east Las Vegas space, shown here under construction on Dec. 2, 2024. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Prime beef burger with kalbi glaze, nori furikake and spicy mayonnaise from Holsteins Shakes and Buns, which is planned to launch in spring 2025 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Gen3 Hospitality)

A rendering of the main dining area at Cote Vegas, a Korean steakhouse planned to open in 2025 at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rockwell Group)

Spicy turkey wraps from Pin Kaow, which is planning to open Blue Orchid by Pin Kaow, a sibling restaurant, in early 2025 in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (Pin Kaow)

Arty's Steakhouse in the historic Commercial Center in Las Vegas, seen here under construction on Dec. 2, 2024, could open in 2025. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering of the dining room at Copper Sun, a fine dining hot pot restaurant that is scheduled to debut in 2025 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)

The holidays are over. Time to return to the Las Vegas restaurant race. Here are some of the most anticipated openings in Vegas for 2025.

Arty’s Steakhouse: Artist galleries and studios, a coffee bar, a gaming bar, a private dining area and a small entertainment stage are planned for this 9,000-square-foot restaurant going into the former Cue Club in the historic Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Ave.

Bar Boheme: Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen is bringing this French fine dining spot (perhaps as soon as late February) to the building at 1405 S. Main St., in front of his Petite Boheme bar, which opened in December. The color scheme, Trees says, will be pink and green — “Wicked” (or Lilly Pulitzer) meets blanquette de veau.

Bazaar Meat: One of the biggest restaurant stories of 2024 was the news that chef José Andrés would be moving Bazaar Meat, after a decade at the Sahara, to the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian in 2025. The location within the tower has not been publicly disclosed.

Blue Orchid by Pin Kaow: This sibling of the Pin Kaow Thai restaurants is planning to open by early spring at 10508 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Silverado Ranch. The Blue Orchid menu is still being developed but will include Pin Kaow standards such as shrimp pad Thai, seafood surprise and Panang curry.

Braseria: This Spanish-French Brasserie from the owners of EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine and Anima by EDO, two of Vegas’ top restaurants, is forecast to launch during the first quarter of 2025 in The Collective, 3900 Paradise Road. Braseria will occupy the second-floor premises that once housed Yolie’s Brazilian Steakhouse.

Cantina Contramar: Gabriela Cámara, chef-owner of the influential Contramar restaurant in Mexico City, is opening stateside in 2025 with Cantina Contramar in the Fontainebleau. The James Beard Award semifinalist will offer some of her signature seafood dishes, as well as new dishes also celebrating the breadth of Mexican cooking.

Copper Sun Hot Pot and Grill: This fine dining restaurant from Happy Lamb, the Asian hot pot chain, looks to be nearing completion in Resorts World. Happy Lamb offers Inner Mongolian-style hot pot at more than 100 restaurants globally. Resorts World will be the first fine dining concept from Happy Lamb in North America.

Cote Vegas: Cote, an outpost of the Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse of New York City, is scheduled to open in the space that once housed Barneys, on the promenade between The Venetian and its Palazzo Tower. In 2024, Cote New York was named the best steakhouse in North America by World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

The Doberman: The membership application for the private club features questions that mingle offbeat and probing. (Sample: What conspiracy theory do you secretly believe?) The website touts the Doberman, 1025 S. First St., as a place for “your favorite drink, in your favorite seat, while your favorite song plays, with your new favorite people.” That’s purebred.

Fiola Mare: Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred chef and James Beard Award winner, is creating Fiola Mare, a seafood restaurant that will replace Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas. (Lakeside, on the Lake of Dreams, closed in July.) Fiola Mare will showcase seafood sourced from the Mediterranean and from the East and West coasts of the U.S.

Harvest & Vine: This coastal California spot, from the owners of Bramàre and Table 34, is set to debut in the first quarter of 2025 at 6470 Kevin Way in Centennial Hills. Plans for the restaurant call for a balmy vibe, with a white-walled dining room, lantern fixtures, navy booths, a white brick fireplace on the terrace and an olive tree rising in the courtyard.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns: Holsteins, known for its oversize burgers and shakes, is making an unusual move: from the Strip, where it closed in July, to downtown Vegas, with a planned early spring opening at 1216 S. Main St. Look for a dry-aged burger topped by smoked bacon, aged cheddar and truffled mayonnaise and a s’mores shake built with marshmallow vodka.

Hot Noods: The Chinglish restaurants, known for their modern Cantonese cooking, closed in 2024, but the family owners are coming back in 2025 with Hot Noods in El Cortez. The noodle bar will serve ramen, udon, wok-fried noodles, chicken karaage and sake bombs.

Lotus of Siam: The restaurant, once named the best Thai place in North America by Gourmet, is returning to the Commercial Center space where it debuted in 1999, before closing, reopening elsewhere and expanding. Lotus redux will occupy about 19,000 square feet, up from about 12,000 square feet, after taking over space on either side of the old digs.

Miracle Eats: The food hall trend continues in Vegas with Miracle Eats in the Miracle Mile Shops. Seven restaurants have been announced: Vegas-born Tacotarian, Carnegie Pizza of New York City, Dave’s Hot Chicken, New Orleans-inspired Fat Tuesday, Fat Sal’s deli from Los Angeles, Irv’s Burgers and a refreshed Lobster ME that is already in the shops.

Netflix Bites: Netflix and the MGM Grand are joining for this pop-up restaurant that draws inspiration from hit Netflix titles. The pop-up, set to launch in early 2025, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. “Bridgerton” high tea? Shall we? Netflix Bites Vegas follows the L.A. Bites that sold out for more than six weeks during its 2023 run.

Nudo Italiano: Michael and Jenna Morton, whose Morton Group portfolio includes La Cave in Wynn Las Vegas, are heading to the southwest with an estimated May debut of their first Vegas neighborhood restaurant, at West Cactus Avenue and Arville Street. William DeMarco, the group’s culinary director, is creating a menu that showcases pappardelle with veal ragù and flank steak braciole with pesto.

Portillo’s: We poked the Italian beef sandwich; it didn’t react. So, it’s unclear if Portillo’s, the chain known for its Chicago-style food, will open in Vegas in 2025, after announcing in September 2023 that it would set up shop here. But local anticipation is not dimmed by corporate coyness.

Rare Society: Steaks cooked over American red oak, à la Santa Maria-style grilling from the Central Coast of California, star at Rare Society, coming to UnCommons (2280 Helen Toland St.) in the southwest. Meat boards highlight three different cuts of beef. The look and feel of the restaurant harnesses classic chophouse, midcentury design and nods to Old Vegas.

Stubborn Seed: Chef Jeremy Ford, the “Top Chef” Season 13 winner, is touching down at Resorts World with an outpost of Stubborn Seed, his Michelin-starred Miami Beach restaurant. Stubborn Seed will feature a seasonal chef-driven tasting menu and a creative beverage program. Vegas will be the second location for the restaurant.

Via Via: Another food hall takes to the Strip: Via Via, scheduled to launch in mid-2025 off the barrel-vaulted Grand Colonnade at The Venetian. Among the concepts announced for the hall are All’Antico Vinaio, the Florentine sandwich shop; B.S. Taqueria from chef Ray Garcia; and Close Company, a bar from the founders of Death & Co.

Zaytinya: Chef José Andrés already has five restaurants on the Strip. If he doesn’t open something else in the meantime, Zaytinya will be his sixth, in the Forum Shops at Caesars. The restaurant departs from the Spanish food for which the chef is best known to feature Greek, Lebanese and Turkish influences.

Zippy’s: Vegas waited years for this popular Hawaiian diner chain to open in the southwest, the first Zippy’s on the mainland. Now, a second Vegas location is taking shape, at 4590 S. Hualapai Way, with a planned debut in early 2025. In Vegas, besides its standards, Zippy’s has offered daily specials, seasonal items and limited-time dishes.

