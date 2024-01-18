57°F
Food

Mirage eatery closed without fanfare

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2024 - 10:01 am
The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Owner Hard Rock International file ...
The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A restaurant serving steak, seafood and American fare in the Mirage has quietly closed.

Stack, described as an upscale American-style eatery with eye-catching wood paneling throughout the venue, stopped serving in mid-November, resort officials confirmed. They declined to say what might go in its place. And it’s unclear if the closure is at all related to the Mirage’s upcoming transition to Hard Rock International.

The new operators plan to remodel the famous Strip property into its rock n’ roll style, including plans for a guitar-shaped hotel tower that will eventually replace the Mirage’s free Stripside volcano show – though such a major change may not be complete for several more years.

Crews are on site this week to build a temporary “mountain” structure on the resort’s front lake and landscaping for a Paramount fan activation ahead of the Super Bowl. The attraction opens Feb. 8.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

