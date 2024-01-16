Mirage begins replacing volcano with mountain for Super Bowl attraction

Crews have begun initial steps to set up a fake mountain, taking over the property’s famous volcano, for a massive interactive display during the Super Bowl that will take place of the iconic free Strip show for at least the next month.

Entertainment giant Paramount Global will construct a block-long "mountain" atop The Mirage Volcano for a four-day fan activation in the days leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl, held in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Paramount Global)

One of the Mirage’s defining amenities is going from really hot to really cold.

Paramount Global, the parent company of the Super Bowl’s broadcast home CBS, is constructing “Paramount Mountain” atop the Mirage Volcano on the Strip for fan experiences in the days leading up to the big game held on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, the entertainment conglomerate announced in November. The Alpine-styled attraction is part of a promotional effort by Paramount called “Expedition Vegas: Journey to the Peak.”

The attraction opens to the public on Feb. 8 and will be accessible through Super Bowl Sunday. Tourists will be able to enter the block-long structure on the Strip and interact with fan experiences inspired by popular Paramount content, such as Transformers, Yellowstone, Dora the Explorer and more. A 4D simulation gondola ride will be available at the top of the artificial mountain’s peak, Paramount previously said.

The volcano show closed Sunday and is expected to resume in mid-February, a resort representative said.

Crews near the volcano on Tuesday said the lake around the volcano will be covered by the Super Bowl attraction.

Hard Rock International, operators of the Mirage, plan to build a 660-foot tall guitar-shaped hotel tower in the same spot as the volcano when the company transforms the Strip property into its Hard Rock brand. A final show date for the attraction has not been set, the representative said.

This is a developing story and could be updated.

