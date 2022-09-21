New Arts District coffee bar hires people with disabilities

Dig It Coffee Co. will open its first bricks-and-mortar shop this weekend.

The team at Dig It Coffee Co., which is debuting Sept. 24, 2022, in the Arts District of Las Vegas. Part of the mission of the coffee shop is to provide workforce training for people with disabilities. (Dig It Coffee Co.)

A selection of coffee drinks, other beverages and bites from Dig It Coffee Co., which is debuting Sept. 24, 2022, in the Arts District of Las Vegas. Part of the mission of the coffee shop is to provide workforce training for people with disabilities. (Dig It Coffee Co.)

Dig It Coffee Co. began as vocational assistance. It expanded with pop-up shops and event catering. On Saturday, the outfit is going bricks and mortar with the grand opening of its coffee bar in the Share Downtown apartments in the Arts District.

The mission of Dig It Coffee, according to its opening announcement, is to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities, providing them with competitive wages, work experience and life skills as they serve quality locally roasted coffee.

The shop “is more than a cup of coffee — it’s an experience with a purpose,” said Taylor Gardner Chaney, founder and owner. “We envision a thriving community built on inclusivity, equity and kindness. Through coffee and connection, we offer a new perspective on what inclusion looks like in the workplace.”

For its extensive coffee menu, Dig It uses roasted coffee from Sin City Coffee & Beverage of Las Vegas. Dig It also serves peanut butter matcha, gummy bear lemonade and pressed juices.

Among the food items supplied by local purveyors: vegetable and charcuterie boards from Shey’s Kitchen, cakes bites from Whiskful Thinking Cakes and signature Dig It sugar cookies from The Custom Confectionary.

Taylor Gardner Chaney has a younger sister who was born with Down syndrome. Inspired by her sister, she founded The Garden Foundation, a Vegas nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities. Dig It Coffee started as job training for people served by the foundation.

The new coffee shop occupies the 1,400-square-foot space that once housed Golden Fog Coffee. The wholesale renovation features disco balls, Instagrammable walls, and seating for about 40 at booths, low-top tables and a communal table.

Dig It Coffee is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Unit 110. Visit digitcoffeeco.com; follow the coffee bar on Facebook and Instagram at @digitcoffeeco.

