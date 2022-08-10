New sports bar to open near Allegiant Stadium walkway

A rendering of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar, set to debut in summer 2023 at Mandalay Bay, near the walkway to Allegiant Stadium. (DesignAgency)

Carver Road Hospitality, the Vegas-based outfit that opened Carversteak in Resorts World, just announced the planned summer 2023 debut of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay. The restaurant will sit at the entrance to The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, steps from the walkway to Allegiant Stadium.

Flanker Kitchen will encompass five distinct dining areas: a 102-seat main dining room, a 66-seat sports bar and lounge, and a 56-seat private dining room, all of which can be configured as one, two or three private spaces. There’s also a 19-seat karaoke and game day viewing and dining suite, and 24-seat patio.

Flanker’s extensive menu of elevated American fare features salads and bowls; scratch burgers, sliders and shareable tacos; and weekend brunch. The “Flanker To Go” walk-up window will serve grab-and-go food and drink for sports fans making their way to and from Allegiant Stadium.

Flanker Kitchen’s beverage program is being created by famed mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, Carver Road’s vice president of beverage and hospitality culture.

“As the sports scene in Las Vegas has evolved with professional teams coming to town, sports bar and grill concepts have also evolved,” said Carver Road Hospitality co-founder and CEO Sean Christie. “Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar will strive to become the next generation leader by delivering an approachable premium dining, drinking and sports viewing experience.”

Carver Road’s debut Flanker concept, Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club, opened in Salt Lake City’s downtown cultural district, The Gateway, in December. Carversteak on the Strip opened that same month.

