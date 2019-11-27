Northern Las Vegas Valley offers Thanksgiving menus

If you want a great Thanksgiving dinner without cooking, you can of course go to the Strip and other parts of the tourism corridor.

(Getty Images)

If you want a great Thanksgiving dinner without cooking, you can of course go to the Strip and other parts of the tourism corridor. But you don’t have to leave your neighborhood to find a place that really talks turkey. Locals buffets always put on plenty of special dishes to celebrate the holiday, and here are some other spots in the northern part of the valley. Unless otherwise noted, these menus are available on Nov. 28.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen, Texas Station, North Las Vegas; 702-631-1000 or texasstation.sclv.com: Roasted butternut squash bisque with crispy sage and crumbled maple bacon, $8. Hickory-smoked turkey with cornbread dressing, sausage, mashed potatoes, baked yams, Southern green beans, gravy, cornbread and fresh cranberry relish, $18. Sweet potato pie with maple whipped cream, $8.

Bistro 57, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Turkey with cranberry dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans and pecan pie, $24.95, 4 p.m. to closing.

Carve Prime Rib, Cannery; 702-507-5777 or cannerycasino.com: Shrimp cocktail or acorn squash bisque; house salad; roasted turkey, giblet gravy, herbed stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, haricots verts and cranberry relish; and apple tart, $26.99, 4 p.m. to closing.

Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive; 702-722-2999 or distillbar.com: Soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie, $15.95.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget, North Las Vegas; 702-399-3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Waldorf salad or poblano corn chowder; roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and yams; and apple or pumpkin pie, $15.89, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MRKT Sea & Land, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Roasted butternut squash soup or bibb lettuce salad with pomegranate, orange and Manchego cheese; apple cider-brined turkey breast with country stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams and vegetables; and pumpkin cheesecake trifle with candied cranberries, $48, 3 p.m. to closing.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.